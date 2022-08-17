Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
moneytalksnews.com
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Dentists should give antibiotics to high-risk patients to help prevent life-threatening heart infection, study suggests
People who are at high risk of developing a life-threatening heart infection should be given antibiotics before undergoing invasive dental procedures, according to new research from the University of Sheffield. These results suggest that current NICE guidelines, advising against routine use of antibiotics before invasive dental procedures for those at...
New research by MIT scientists shows how microglia contribute to Alzheimer’s disease
Microglia slow down neuron activity. The type of cells also results in the build-up of lipids. Treating them may be an effective cure for Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disorder that is currently being studied across the world in the hopes of preventing its development and curing its symptoms. Now MIT researchers may have found the key to its treatment in a type of cell called microglia.
Long COVID-19 and other chronic respiratory conditions after viral infections may stem from an overactive immune response in the lungs
Viruses that cause respiratory diseases like the flu and COVID-19 can lead to mild to severe symptoms within the first few weeks of infection. These symptoms typically resolve within a few more weeks, sometimes with the help of treatment if severe. However, some people go on to experience persistent symptoms that last several months to years. Why and how respiratory diseases can develop into chronic conditions like long COVID-19 are still unclear. I am a doctoral student working in the Sun Lab at the University of Virginia. We study how the immune system sometimes goes awry after fighting off viral infections....
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
earth.com
Omicron: most people never knew they were infected
A new study led by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles has found that the majority of people who were infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 did not even know they had the virus. By analyzing antibody levels of a group of 2,479 Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers and patients, the scientists discovered that, among the 210 individuals with new Covid antibodies, 56 percent were unaware of any recent infection. These findings suggest that the Omicron variant is indeed milder, often leading to asymptomatic cases, compared to previous variants.
MedicalXpress
Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 virus infecting astrocyte cells in the brain
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Brazil has found evidence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infecting astrocyte cells in the human brain. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of the brains of people who had died from COVID-19 and what was found.
MedicalXpress
Reduction in brain tissue oxygenation placing older adults with multiple health conditions at risk of faints and falls
Researchers from Mercer's Institute for Successful Aging (MISA) and the Department of Medical Physics at St James's Hospital and Trinity College Dublin have discovered that brain tissue oxygenation is lower in frailer older adults with multiple health conditions (multi-morbidity), putting them at risk of faints and falls. Brain oxygenation—the measure of oxygen in brain tissue—reflects the balance between oxygen delivery and consumption and is vital for the maintenance of normal brain function and tissue integrity. The research and its importance were recently recognized by a cover article in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.
psychologytoday.com
The Role of the Gut-Brain Axis in Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease patients consistently demonstrate altered gut microbiome makeup. Gut complications such as constipation can precede the symptoms of PD by many years. Simple nutritional interventions can play a role in the prevention and mitigation of PD. As the second-most-prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease (PD) is expected to double in...
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
psychologytoday.com
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface
The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
labroots.com
Iron Buildup in the Brain Linked to Movement Disorders
A study published in JAMA Neurology indicated that iron overload disorder (the gene mutation responsible for hereditary hemochromatosis) may be a risk factor for developing movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Abnormal iron absorption associated with hereditary hemochromatosis results in iron accumulation in the brain, liver, and pancreas and can cause significant organ damage.
Miniature Brain With Eyes Successfully Grown in a Laboratory
Despite looking similar to a human brain, these lab grown brains have no conciousnessCGTN/Grabriel Elke. These lab-grown brains have managed to develop eyes using groundbreaking techniques developed by Scientists at the University Hospital Dusseldorf. These brains have been grown from pluripotent stem cells and programmed to form the 3D structure of a brain. By Reverse engineering stem cells that have been taken from the human body in the form of skin or blood, they have the potential to develop in any cell of the human body.
Nature.com
Blood flow modeling reveals improved collateral artery performance during the regenerative period in mammalian hearts
Nature Cardiovascular Research volumeÂ 1,Â pages 775"“790 (2022)Cite this article. Collateral arteries bridge opposing artery branches, forming a natural bypass that can deliver blood flow downstream of an occlusion. Inducing coronary collateral arteries could treat cardiac ischemia, but more knowledge on their developmental mechanisms and functional capabilities is required. Here we used whole-organ imaging and three-dimensional computational fluid dynamics modeling to define spatial architecture and predict blood flow through collaterals in neonate and adult mouse hearts. Neonate collaterals were more numerous, larger in diameter and more effective at restoring blood flow. Decreased blood flow restoration in adults arose because during postnatal growth coronary arteries expanded by adding branches rather than increasing diameters, altering pressure distributions. In humans, adult hearts with total coronary occlusions averaged 2 large collaterals, with predicted moderate function, while normal fetal hearts showed over 40 collaterals, likely too small to be functionally relevant. Thus, we quantify the functional impact of collateral arteries during heart regeneration and repair-a critical step toward realizing their therapeutic potential.
Nature.com
Ultrasound dynamic monitoring of IVCD to guide application of CRRT in patients with renal failure combined with acute heart failure
We explored the application value of bedside ultrasound dynamic monitoring of the inferior vena cava diameter (IVCD) and collapse with sniff (inferior vena cava collapsibility index [IVCCI]) to guide dehydration adjustment in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) in patients with combined renal failure and acute heart failure. We selected 90 patients with combined renal and acute heart failure who required CRRT in the intensive care unit (ICU) from January 2019 to June 2021. According to different blood volume assessment methods, patients were randomly divided into ultrasound, experience, and control groups. We compared serum creatinine, potassium, and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels; time to improved heart failure symptoms; CRRT time; ventilator use; ICU length of stay; vasopressor use; and incidence of adverse events among groups. There were no significant differences in serum creatinine, potassium, and NT-proBNP levels in pairwise comparisons among groups before and after CRRT (P"‰>"‰0.05). The time to improved heart failure symptoms, CRRT time, and ICU length of stay in the ultrasound and experience groups were lower than those in the control group; the differences were statistically significant (P"‰<"‰0.05). Ventilator use duration was lower in the ultrasound and experience groups compared with the control group, with a statistically significant difference between the ultrasound and control groups (P"‰<"‰0.05). The duration of vasopressor use in the ultrasound and control groups was lower than that in the experience group; the difference was statistically significant (P"‰<"‰0.05). The incidence of adverse events was lower in the ultrasound group compared with the experience and control groups; the difference was statistically significant (P"‰<"‰0.05). Ultrasound dynamic monitoring of IVCD and collapse with sniff can accurately assess blood volume status, and provide guidance for dehydration adjustments in CRRT and rapid relief of heart failure symptoms in patients with combined renal and acute heart failure.
