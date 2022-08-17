ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Stuns in New Pics Ahead of Sunday’s Indycar Pre-Race Concert

Gwen Stefani knows how to make an impression and these photos are some good ones ahead of her concert on Sunday. Nope, it’s not at an arena or indoor stadium. Stefani will be the pre-race concert entertainment at the Indycar race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Take a look at these sweet snaps she shared with the world on her Twitter account on Saturday. They might just take your breath away.
TheDailyBeast

‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident

Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Variety

Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Shouts Out Chapel Hart After Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Chapel Hart as the group awaits their America’s Got Talent fate. Another country music great gave them a social media shoutout. After their audition last month, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn sent their love to Chapel Hart. Then after Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent semifinal round, Tanya Tucker posted a video about these women from small-town Mississippi who are hitting the big time.
