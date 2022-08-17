Read full article on original website
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Boy's five year cough was a mystery for doctors until they make gross discovery
An eight-year-old boy is set to undergo surgery after doctors finally discovered the shocking reason for his cough after five years. Marley, from Adelaide, first began suffering with respiratory symptoms as a toddler and was initially diagnosed with asthma, but his mum, Skye Enjakovic, wasn’t convinced. She continued to...
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney offers condolences to the family of a woman who died at his Denver show
Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night...
Acrylic Tips Where?: Black Woman Holds The Guinness World Record For Longest Fingernails
Diana Armstrong has just broken the record for having the longest fingernails
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies aged 41 after being found in US apartment, family reveal
POP Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family announced in an emotional tribute today. The star, who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Gwen Stefani Stuns in New Pics Ahead of Sunday’s Indycar Pre-Race Concert
Gwen Stefani knows how to make an impression and these photos are some good ones ahead of her concert on Sunday. Nope, it’s not at an arena or indoor stadium. Stefani will be the pre-race concert entertainment at the Indycar race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Take a look at these sweet snaps she shared with the world on her Twitter account on Saturday. They might just take your breath away.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident
Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
Robyn Griggs Wiley dead at 49 – Another World’s Maggie Cory dies in hospice after cancer battle as tributes paid to star
ANOTHER World's actor Robyn Griggs Wiley has died at the age of 49 after battling cancer. Griggs' passing comes just two days after it was announced she'd be entering hospice care. Posts were shared to the star's social media accounts announcing her passing. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened...
I’m a bridal shop owner and these are the signs that a bride is going to be to difficult to dress
CHOOSING a wedding dress can be one of the most daunting tasks brides face ahead of their big day. Brides spend months trying to pick their perfect attire while sticking to a budget as they attend fitting appointments at different stores. Bridal store owner Anna Cirignaco has claimed she knows...
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies
Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
40 funny animal pictures taken at the perfect time that are guaranteed to make you smile
Animals are beautiful, majestic, and hilarious. These funny pictures of animals — from whales to squirrels — are sure to make you smile.
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
Tanya Tucker Shouts Out Chapel Hart After Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance
As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Chapel Hart as the group awaits their America’s Got Talent fate. Another country music great gave them a social media shoutout. After their audition last month, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn sent their love to Chapel Hart. Then after Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent semifinal round, Tanya Tucker posted a video about these women from small-town Mississippi who are hitting the big time.
