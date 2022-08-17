The Shiba Inu price posted a notable advance on Saturday, as the broader cryptocurrency markets slouched into an end-week slump and the Bitcoin price sunk to $21,000. On Friday, August 19, bitcoin wiped out weeks of gains after plunging to $21,230 as heightened fears about rampant inflation and the possibility of continued monetary hawkishness by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks sparked the drop in crypto prices and other riskier assets. The move dashed hopes in recent weeks that the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency might finally stage a strong recovery after the devastating meltdown in May and June.

