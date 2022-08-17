Read full article on original website
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team received a few questions about accessible parking. Those with authorized tags or plates have a few options for accessible parking. Fair organizers recommend the Pink Lot as the first option. It runs along State Fair Boulevard. There is a designated paved parking area in that lot near gates 2 and 3.
(WSYR-TV) — The butter sculpture unveiling marks the unofficial opening of the New York State Fair. This is the Fair’s 54th butter sculpture. The 800 lbs. sculpture begins with a theme, provided by the American Dairy Association. Sculptors Marie Pelton and Jim Victor then create a design for the sculpture, which the American Dairy Association must approve. If the design is approved, the sculptors begin creating the armatures of the sculpture, which holds up the butter. The armatures are then brought to Syracuse when the butter sculpting begins in earnest!
