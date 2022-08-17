ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

Your Stories Q&A: Where to find accessible parking at the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team received a few questions about accessible parking. Those with authorized tags or plates have a few options for accessible parking. Fair organizers recommend the Pink Lot as the first option. It runs along State Fair Boulevard. There is a designated paved parking area in that lot near gates 2 and 3.
SYRACUSE, NY
Fairgoers make their way back to the NYS Fair for another exciting year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is officially back for another year, and people wasted no time flocking to the fairgrounds for day one!. Gates opened at 9:00 Wednesday morning, welcoming fairgoers back for the 13-day celebration! For some people this is their first time going to the state fair, while others have been coming for years, making it an annual tradition! Dave Mercer of Marion has been going to the state fair since he was a little boy. But he hasn’t been back since 2015. However, this year he finally returned, mostly to see all the new changes and he just so happen to be the first person in line.
SYRACUSE, NY
AAA ready to help at the Fair in case of unexpected issues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service. Roadside...
SYRACUSE, NY
Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego announces free lighthouse tours in September

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Good news for lighthouse lovers! Mayor Billy Barlow announced that there will be free lighthouse tours for Oswego residents on September 17 and September 18. Mayor Barlow announced, that through partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse...
OSWEGO, NY
Your Stories Q&A: Is the NYS Fair cashless?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your stories Q&A NYS Fair edition!. No, but you cannot use cash to get inside the gates. Both parking and admission to the Fair are cashless. You need to buy your parking passes and admission tickets in advance through etix.com. You can also call Etix...
SYRACUSE, NY
Attention car owners: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in NYS

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves, stolen for their precious metals and then resold for hundreds of dollars. NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for the recent jump in thefts and what you can do to lessen the chances of your car becoming a target.
CICERO, NY
eBay enters bid to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret that trends come and go, but it seems that trading card games will always have a certain popularity. eBay, an international global marketplace, entered an agreement to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer. eBay will acquire TCGplayer for a total deal value of up to around $295 million and the deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21 that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car...
HERKIMER, NY
COVID-19 vaccines available at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) announced on Tuesday that they will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the 2022 New York State Fair. The clinic will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Exposition Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
SPOILER ALERT: 2022 Fair butter sculpture revealed

(WSYR-TV) — The butter sculpture unveiling marks the unofficial opening of the New York State Fair. This is the Fair’s 54th butter sculpture. The 800 lbs. sculpture begins with a theme, provided by the American Dairy Association. Sculptors Marie Pelton and Jim Victor then create a design for the sculpture, which the American Dairy Association must approve. If the design is approved, the sculptors begin creating the armatures of the sculpture, which holds up the butter. The armatures are then brought to Syracuse when the butter sculpting begins in earnest!
SYRACUSE, NY
Francis Conole declares victory in NY-22 Democratic primary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole declared victory in the 22nd Congressional District’s Democratic Primary late Tuesday, followed by his win being projected by the Associated Press early Wednesday morning. Conole made the announcement at a results watch party at The Saltine Warrior in Downtown Syracuse. His primary...
SYRACUSE, NY

