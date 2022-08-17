ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Legal Services works on growing pro bono programs for low-income residents

By Ana Gutierrez
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Legal Services Corporation announced Wednesday that it would be awarding a $377,782 Pro Bono Innovation Fund grant to Nevada Legal Services.

Nevada Legal Services is one of 15 legal aid organizations receiving a grant as part of the Legal Services Corporation’s efforts to support the growth of pro bono legal services for low-income residents.

NLS will use the grant to engage pro bono attorneys directly at Myrtle Tate Elementary School to create an access point for services for people in the community. The grant will support a program that offers legal help for issues including income and housing insecurity, dangerous or unhealthy living conditions, and custody instability.

NLS is the only legal services organization in Nevada with a federal mandate to spend some of its funding on pro bono services every year, allocating 12.5% of funds for them.

The organization offers free Ask-A-Lawyer programs and a Pro Bono Week, and can consult with consumer rights, unemployment, worker’s rights, evictions, homeownership, and family law.

NLS is currently offering Ask-A-Lawyer at several offices, including through the LVMPD’s Southern Nevada Family Justice Center to offer advice for domestic violence survivors through the rest of the year.

NLS has offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Yerington, and Elko.

