In this work, the degradation behavior of bamboo scrimber are investigated under natural weathering system for six years. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and colorimeter were used to characterize the change of bamboo scrimber surface and microstructure. Natural weathering led to degradation of lignin and rapid color changes, demonstrated by decrease of 1232"‰cmâˆ’1, 1423"‰cmâˆ’1 and 1506"‰cmâˆ’1 absorption peaks, the reduction of C1and increase of C2, and Î”E* value notably. Lignin degradation resulted in micro-check formation in the cell walls of fibers and parenchyma cells within exposure time. In particular, parameters of weather resistance changed rapidly within the initial two years and stabilized in the following four years. It is also revealed that two natural regions with different type of climate have significantly affected the degradation behavior of bamboo scrimber.

