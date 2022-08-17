E.SUN Bank today convened a conference on “E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative.” President Ms. Ing-Wen Tsai (蔡英文) personally attended the event, during which founder of E.SUN Mr. Yung-Jen Huang (黃永仁), Chairman Mr. Joseph Huang (黃男州), and over 100 outstanding enterprise advocated for ESG sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005808/en/ President Ms. Ing-Wen Tsai, middle front, founder of E.SUN Mr. Yung-Jen Huang, fifth right in the front, Chairman of E.SUN Bank Mr. Joseph Huang, fifth left in the front, Chairman of Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy Eugene Chien, forth right in the front, and Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council James C. F. Huang, fourth left in the front, jointly attended the event and advocated for ESG sustainability with leading companies. (Photo: Business Wire) E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative was jointly launched by E.SUN and 101 companies, including leaders and hidden champions of various industries, accounting for 23% Taiwan GDP in 2021 with total revenue 5.08 trillion NT dollars. The participating companies pledged to carbon emission reduction with least 1.57 tons by 2025. Among the participating companies, 46 of them committed to net zero by 2050.

