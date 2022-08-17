ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cameron Norrie punishes Andy Murray to clinch victory in Cincinnati

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Cameron Norrie won the battle of the Brits at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati by punishing Andy Murray’s wastefulness.

Murray had the match on his racket, forcing a number of break points at key times, but he could not convert them and Norrie stole a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win.

It was the second meeting between the pair, with Murray winning the first in 2019, but Norrie, seeded ninth, got his revenge and advanced to the last 16.

The Scot left the court having had treatment on cramp on his thigh but the 11 missed break points will have hurt more.

“I think there was not much in it,” Norrie said on Amazon Prime.

“It came down to a little bit of physicality and it didn’t really help him. He was struggling a little bit towards the end and I just tried to get the ball in at the end.

“I am still struggling with the conditions a litte bit and trying to find rhythm. I just got through with my attitude and stay positive.

“I managed to find myself at one set all, I don’t know how and the last set was a battle, he had some chances and I played a couple of good points.

“That’s how it rolls sometimes in tennis. It’s a massive win for me beating Andy for the first time. It’s not the way I wanted to beat him with him cramping, but it’s nice to get through.”

Andy Murray had opportunities to win against the British number one (Paul Chiasson/AP) (AP)

After there was an exchange of breaks in the first two games, Murray assumed control and dictated the points.

He missed the chance to break in Norrie’s second service game but continued to play on his terms and eventually broke at 4-3 before serving out the next game to take the first set.

The Scot, who was reduced to tears after his emotional first-round win over Stan Wawrinka, had the perfect opportunity to grasp an even firmer control of the match in the opening game of the season as he forced break point.

But with the court gaping he put a routine volley wide and Norrie survived.

And that miss proved big as Norrie began to knock on the door. Murray was able to save break points at 2-3, but could not repeat the trick at 3-4 as the British number one struck to go 5-3 up.

He had 40-0 as he try to force an immediate break back but Norrie got himself out of trouble and served out the second set.

Murray regrouped and his big moment came in a lengthy sixth game, but he squandered three break points and Norrie survived.

Eventually all those missed opportunities came back to haunt the 35-year-old as a double fault handed his compatriot the crucial break and he served it out to claim a victory that will have tasted very sweet.

Comments / 0

 

Related
newschain

Cameron Norrie hits career-high ranking despite Cincinnati loss

Cameron Norrie will hit a new career-high ranking of nine despite losing to Borna Coric in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open. The British number one became the latest victim of Croatian Coric’s return to the big time following shoulder surgery as he added to his wins over Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime by seeing off Norrie 6-3 6-4.
CINCINNATI, OH
newschain

Jessica Pegula stops Emma Raducanu’s run in Cincinnati

Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula. The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. But the top-ranked American proved too tough...
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
newschain

Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. News of Weiskopf’s death became public on Sunday following a message on social media from Tom Watson. “I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf,” five-time Open...
GOLF
newschain

US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine

The US has said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help regain territory and mount a counter-offensive against Russian invaders. A senior defence official told reporters that a new 775 million dollars aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40...
MILITARY
Person
Andy Murray
newschain

Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis send Celtic two points clear

Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis were on target as Celtic beat nine-man Hearts 2-0 to send the champions two points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership. Furuhashi netted in the 13th minute and, despite having several good chances to add to their lead, Celtic had to wait until stoppage-time to truly wrap up the points.
WORLD
newschain

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delighted to see both strikers in form

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted to see both of his strikers net again as he promised Giorgos Giakoumakis his chance of starting would come. Substitute Giakoumakis netted his second goal from four substitute appearances this season to wrap up a 2-0 win over Hearts in stoppage-time that sent Celtic two points clear of Rangers in the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
newschain

Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader

Turkey’s president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The gathering, held far from...
POLITICS
newschain

Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder

Four teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Kent. Police were called to a location on or near Avebury Avenue in the market town of Tonbridge, Kent, just before 1am on Friday after a man in his twenties was stabbed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Brits
newschain

Steven Hammel turns attention to next game following Motherwell’s latest win

Steven Hammell made it two wins out of two as permanent Motherwell boss against Livingston on Saturday and immediately turned his attention to Kilmarnock next week. After an uninspiring and almost incident-free first half the home side pushed ahead in the 67th minute when Dutch striker Kevin van Veen scored a controversial penalty given by referee Nick Walsh who judged that the ball had hit Cristiano Montano’s arm from a Sean Goss header.
SOCCER
newschain

No panic from connections of Verry Elleegant despite Romanet reverse

Francis-Henri Graffard insisted he was “happy” with Australian superstar Verry Elleegant, despite finishing last of seven under Frankie Dettori on her European debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville. Held up, the 11-time Group One winner in Australia for Chris Waller made little impression on her...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
