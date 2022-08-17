DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”

Read full article on original website
Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference
Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
Claims of serial killer on Western Slope called a "hoax" by local law enforcement
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter. Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image...
Extra police and security presence at Central High School due to unsubstantiated threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents dropping their kids off at Central High School this morning may have seen a higher than normal amount of security and police on campus, but District 51 staff have confirmed that the reason for the added security was out of “an abundance of caution.”
Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose
The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
The Perfect Speed Limit For Grand Junction’s Riverside Parkway
Have you driven Grand Junction, Colorado's awesome Riverside Parkway? While a valuable resource for motorists in the valley, it seems as though the speed limit is a matter of opinion. For the bulk of the Riverside Parkway, the posted speed limit is 40 MPH. I typically find myself doing 45,...
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts fundraiser for animal shelter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you have a dog in need of a bath, you’re in luck. This weekend, Paddleboard Adventure Company is providing this service for a small fee that will benefit Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “So you can bring your dog down, and for $5,...
See the Grand Junction Fire Department Extinguish a Semi Truck
Fires can be incredibly scary and a recent one in Grand Junction, Colorado was extra frightening as a semi-truck burst into flames on the side of a busy road. Luckily, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the truck. Location of Grand Junction Semi...
30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old
These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
Upcoming and ongoing construction projects affecting traffic for the week of August 21
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has released it’s weekly report on upcoming construction that may affect traffic through next week. Some projects are ongoing from this week. 24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project - City of Grand Junction. G Road is now...
Montrose Airport Continues to Expand Adding New Connecting Flights
The boom continues for the Montrose Regional Airport with a big announcement over the past week about new connecting Flights and the return of Delta airlines to the Western Slope. The news comes as the expansion project at the airport continues with the addition of a second level to the...
Warming trend and dry conditions to return
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
Storm activity possible for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
Cyclones storm past Grand Junction
The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
BREAKING NEWS: Flash Flood Warning closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon Sunday night
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area through Glenwood Canyon until 9 p.m. Sunday night. Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
Flash Flood Watch tonight, then more scattered storms this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, for the Roan Plateau, the Tavaputs Plateau, and the Upper Colorado River Valley. This includes the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar, the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Carbondale, Dotsero, Eagle, Silt, Rifle, and Minturn. Flash flooding can happen quickly. Be ready to move to higher ground of rising water threatens. Mudslides are possible on the burn scars of recent wildfires. Avoid creeks and small streams, even those that are dried up, as they will often fill and overflow first.
