ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”

By Kacie Sinton
nbc11news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference

Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, CO
City
Mesa, CO
State
Missouri State
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
94.3 The X

30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old

These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Kkco#Politics Courts#Politics State#Clerk
nbc11news.com

Warming trend and dry conditions to return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
nbc11news.com

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Flash Flood Watch tonight, then more scattered storms this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, for the Roan Plateau, the Tavaputs Plateau, and the Upper Colorado River Valley. This includes the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar, the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Carbondale, Dotsero, Eagle, Silt, Rifle, and Minturn. Flash flooding can happen quickly. Be ready to move to higher ground of rising water threatens. Mudslides are possible on the burn scars of recent wildfires. Avoid creeks and small streams, even those that are dried up, as they will often fill and overflow first.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy