ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Rockdale County passes millage increase despite taxpayer opposition

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Help with rent, utilities available through state program

Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition

A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Cherokee County asks Georgia to remove QR codes from ballots

In response to concerns raised by Cherokee County residents, county commissioners are asking Georgia elections officials to remove QR codes from the state’s ballots. The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Aug. 16, calling upon the Georgia General Assembly, Secretary of State and State Elections Board to remove QR codes from ballots and instead utilize a system that allows the voter to view a readable ballot before it is cast.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry Commissioners approve multiple resolutions

Here is a rundown of some resolutions approved at the August 2 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners:. • A resolution authorizing a $62,500 allocation for a wage and salary administration plan (classification and compensation study). • A proposed amendment to the county’s stormwater utility ordinance providing...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Environmental authorities reviewing Rivian plans

State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers approves upgrades for four city parks, creation of dog park

CONYERS — The Conyers City Council Wednesday approved an agreement with contractor Gametime for $920,959.98 for upgrades to four city “pocket” parks: Bonner Park on Rowland Road, East View Park on East View Road, Veal Street Park and Pleasant Circle Park. The agreement also includes funding to create a dog park, the first in the city limits, adjacent to East View Park.
CONYERS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Sales Tax#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Rockdale
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County delegation's hearing on Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary reveals ongoing disputes over transparency, suspension, animal safety

ATLANTA — A string of disputes and claims at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove became loud enough to catch the attention of members of the Henry County legislative delegation resulting in a hearing Wednesday morning. The hearing brought together Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
CBS 46

Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA
Monroe Local News

Found Dog: Bold Springs area in Walton County

Do you know this dog – found in Bold Springs area on Saturday morning. If you know who this dog belongs to, contact Melissa Truchan 770-315-9691. The dog is female, very playful and sweet. She’s clearly still in the baby stages and knows basic commands.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 20 – August 26, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 20 to Friday August 26, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy