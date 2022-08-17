ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FOXBusiness

97% of corporate execs think US economy is in recession or headed for one, survey shows

The vast majority of corporate executives are bracing for a recession — or think the U.S. economy is already in one, according to a new survey. Findings published by Stifel Financial show that 18% of corporate executives, business owners and private equity investors believe the economy has already contracted and is in a recession. That compares to about 79% of whom expect a downturn within the next 18 months.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves

Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
FOXBusiness

US economy likely to face recession by year's end as growth continues to slow, report says

The U.S. economy is cooling off considerably and will likely slide into a recession before the end of the year, The Conference Board warned this week. The non-profit business organization on Thursday said that its leading economic index — which tracks 10 indicators designed to measure the health of the economy — dropped by 0.4% in July, on top of a 0.7% decline in June.
FOXBusiness

Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows

Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates tick down as volatility persists

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped slightly this week as volatility continues in the cooling U.S. housing market. Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 5.13%, down from 5.22% from last week but well above the 2.86% average a year ago.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
FOXBusiness

Housing market records sharpest decline in sales in almost two decades: report

New data indicates that the housing market is seeing its most severe drop in almost two decades as home sales hit their lowest level in seven years. Existing Home Sales data showed a drop of 5.9% from June to July and a 20.2% drop from the same period one year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. The median price of a house rose 10.8% from one year prior to a price of $403,800, but it’s still down $10,000 from the previous month’s high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: GM dividend update, Bed Bath & Beyond craters, futures slide

Coverage for this event has ended. An Atlanta-area jury has ordered Ford Motor to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages in connection with the 2014 death of a Georgia couple, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The wrongful death verdict is the largest in state history, and unanimous, the report said. The...
FOXBusiness

Soaring inflation driving retired employees back to the workforce

Retirement, even without growing concerns over a potential recession, has provoked feelings of stress and anxiety within people who have spent decades building up a career or running a business, according to an industry expert. "Any type of change that you make can be perceived as a loss because you're...
FOXBusiness

Inflation law tax credits to brighten platinum prices

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should lift prices of platinum, a key component of many green technologies, by expanding tax credits to stimulate demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, charging and refueling stations, green energy storage and other clean energy investments. "The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to increase demand...
FOXBusiness

Personal loan interest rates continue trending down for 5-year loans

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Borrowers...
FOXBusiness

Taiwan's July export growth slows, signaling a drop in global demand

Taiwan's export orders likely grew for a third consecutive month in July, but at less than half the pace of the previous month as global demand cools, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The median forecast from a poll of 11 economists was for export orders to rise 3.6% from...
FOXBusiness

Cost of raising a child jumps to over $300,000

According to a new analysis, the cost of raising a child through the age of 17 has risen upward of $300,000 due to soaring inflation. The Brookings Institution ran the numbers for The Wall Street Journal and found that the average amount a married, middle-income couple with two children would spend to raise a child born in 2015 through high school is now estimated to be $310,605.
FOXBusiness

Real estate prices ‘cooling,’ but ‘not a fire sale’: Expert

Real Estate brokerage firm Douglas Elliman vice chair Dottie Herman argued on Thursday that home prices are "cooling," but "it is not a fire sale." Speaking on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Thursday, Herman explained the current "issues" in the real estate market, noting that the current uncertainties in the world and the debate over whether the U.S. is in a recession are causing prospective home buyers to wait.
