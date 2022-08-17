Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
97% of corporate execs think US economy is in recession or headed for one, survey shows
The vast majority of corporate executives are bracing for a recession — or think the U.S. economy is already in one, according to a new survey. Findings published by Stifel Financial show that 18% of corporate executives, business owners and private equity investors believe the economy has already contracted and is in a recession. That compares to about 79% of whom expect a downturn within the next 18 months.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves
Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
FOXBusiness
US economy likely to face recession by year's end as growth continues to slow, report says
The U.S. economy is cooling off considerably and will likely slide into a recession before the end of the year, The Conference Board warned this week. The non-profit business organization on Thursday said that its leading economic index — which tracks 10 indicators designed to measure the health of the economy — dropped by 0.4% in July, on top of a 0.7% decline in June.
FOXBusiness
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates tick down as volatility persists
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped slightly this week as volatility continues in the cooling U.S. housing market. Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 5.13%, down from 5.22% from last week but well above the 2.86% average a year ago.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
FOXBusiness
FedEx Ground contractors demand inflation help to prevent delivery collapse: ‘Enormous financial stress’
As FedEx Ground delivery drivers pay the price for soaring inflation and high diesel fuel prices, FedEx’s largest contractor sounded the alarm that at least one-third of the route system is on the brink of collapse. "Really what I've been advocating and really making the public aware of is...
FOXBusiness
Higher-income earners visit food banks and shop at Walmart as food inflation rises
Historically high inflation continues to affect Americans of all backgrounds including high-income individuals and families who have been driven to Walmart, food banks, and thrift stores as a result of the skyrocketing cost of groceries and goods. During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results this week,...
FOXBusiness
Housing market records sharpest decline in sales in almost two decades: report
New data indicates that the housing market is seeing its most severe drop in almost two decades as home sales hit their lowest level in seven years. Existing Home Sales data showed a drop of 5.9% from June to July and a 20.2% drop from the same period one year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. The median price of a house rose 10.8% from one year prior to a price of $403,800, but it’s still down $10,000 from the previous month’s high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: GM dividend update, Bed Bath & Beyond craters, futures slide
Coverage for this event has ended. An Atlanta-area jury has ordered Ford Motor to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages in connection with the 2014 death of a Georgia couple, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The wrongful death verdict is the largest in state history, and unanimous, the report said. The...
FOXBusiness
Today’s best mortgage deal? Look to shorter terms to save on interest | August 18, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
Soaring inflation driving retired employees back to the workforce
Retirement, even without growing concerns over a potential recession, has provoked feelings of stress and anxiety within people who have spent decades building up a career or running a business, according to an industry expert. "Any type of change that you make can be perceived as a loss because you're...
FOXBusiness
Inflation law tax credits to brighten platinum prices
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should lift prices of platinum, a key component of many green technologies, by expanding tax credits to stimulate demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, charging and refueling stations, green energy storage and other clean energy investments. "The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to increase demand...
FOXBusiness
Personal loan interest rates continue trending down for 5-year loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Borrowers...
FOXBusiness
Taiwan's July export growth slows, signaling a drop in global demand
Taiwan's export orders likely grew for a third consecutive month in July, but at less than half the pace of the previous month as global demand cools, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The median forecast from a poll of 11 economists was for export orders to rise 3.6% from...
FOXBusiness
Canadian inflation expected to take longer than expected to return to target
Canadian inflation is not likely to return to the central bank's 2% target until 2024 after possibly peaking in June, as less volatile items like wages and rent displace energy as key sources of price pressure, analysts say. In a bid to return inflation to target, since March the Bank...
FOXBusiness
Cost of raising a child jumps to over $300,000
According to a new analysis, the cost of raising a child through the age of 17 has risen upward of $300,000 due to soaring inflation. The Brookings Institution ran the numbers for The Wall Street Journal and found that the average amount a married, middle-income couple with two children would spend to raise a child born in 2015 through high school is now estimated to be $310,605.
FOXBusiness
Social Security benefits could increase at decades-high rate in 2023: The Senior Citizens League
While inflation improved slightly in July, Social Security could still see its highest increase in decades in 2023, according to the latest forecast from The Senior Citizens League. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, increased by 8.5% annually in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
FOXBusiness
Today’s 20-year mortgage rates stick at 5.25% for second day | August 19, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
Real estate prices ‘cooling,’ but ‘not a fire sale’: Expert
Real Estate brokerage firm Douglas Elliman vice chair Dottie Herman argued on Thursday that home prices are "cooling," but "it is not a fire sale." Speaking on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Thursday, Herman explained the current "issues" in the real estate market, noting that the current uncertainties in the world and the debate over whether the U.S. is in a recession are causing prospective home buyers to wait.
