Utah little league player out of ICU, eating and drinking
Easton Oliverson continues to make tremendous strides as he recovers from being seriously injured at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
deseret.com
Commission to determine transgender girls’ eligibility for high school sports
Now that a state court judge has temporarily halted enforcement of a part of HB11, which banned transgender girls from competing in girls high school sports, attention shifts to a soon-to-be empaneled commission charged to determine students’ eligibility for school activities. The commission was created under a different section...
deseret.com
Cox: Parents speculating on high school student-athlete’s gender ‘disturbing’
Reacting to reports that parents called for an investigation into the gender of a competitor in a girls’ state-level competition this past year, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the conduct “disturbing” and asked for grace. “We’re living in this world where we’ve become sore losers and you...
deseret.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah’s water?
Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel in West Jordan. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Pa. champion Hollidaysburg drops Little League World Series opener to Pearland, Texas
On the strength of six runs in the top of the fifth inning Thursday, Southwest Region champion Pearland (TX) defeated Hollidaysburg 8-3 to open the Little League World Series. Pearland snapped a 2-2 game with its fifth-inning surge, which included a run-scoring single by Jacob Zurek and two-run single by Jackson Wolfe.
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
deseret.com
A dream becomes reality: UVU opens Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy
Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez said the school's new public policy institute started as an idea and a dream near the beginning of her time at UVU, but former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert helped make it a reality that she expects will continue to grow. "The vision is bigger...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting
FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night’s primary election. Wyoming law...
deseret.com
‘We need you’: Utah Gov. Cox pleads for Utahns to do more to prevent suicide
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox opened his monthly PBS Utah news conference on Thursday with a passionate plea to Utahns, especially as kids gear up to go back to school. Do more to prevent suicide in the state of Utah. Pay attention to your loved ones and do more to help them if they’re struggling.
Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn’t explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he’s mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
Glamping site in Southern Utah rebuilding from weekend flash flood
A ‘glamping’ site in Southeastern Utah is rebuilding after a flash flood damaged property on Sunday.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
