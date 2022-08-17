ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Back to school chalkboard photos could be an invite for predators, scammers

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCHSf_0hKrKdPE00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Across the country, kids are headed back to school for the new school year. That means your social media feed is probably getting flooded with first day of school photos.

You have also likely seen a lot of photos with kids holding chalkboard signs that show:

  • Name
  • The school they’re attending
  • Age
  • Teacher’s name
  • Height/weight
  • Favorite activities

But officials warn this can actually be dangerous. A sheriff’s office in Woodstock, Illinois started a campaign called “ Think Before You Share .”

The campaign is warning parents that the popular back to school photos could be used by predators, scammers, and other people looking to endanger your child, family, or finances. The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t matter if your privacy settings are set to share with your friends only.

Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said families should also avoid sharing overly personal information, like words or phrases related to your passwords or security answers. Additionally, details about your kid’s favorite things (colors, TV shows, etc.) could be used as an “in” by predators pretending they know a child.

While you might want to share out all the exciting details, the sheriff’s office suggests thinking about how anything you add to photos of your kids could be used by bad actors.

It’s also important for families to be aware of how and when children are most likely to be abducted or fall prey to child predators.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children explains attempted abductions happen more often when children are going to or from school. School-age children are more likely to experience an attempted abduction are school days from 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘He’s still breathing, and she is not,’ Mother of Zoe Campos testifies at Rodriquez sentencing trial

LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of Zoe Campos spoke Tuesday during the sentencing trial for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of the 18-year-old. During her testimony, Melinda Campos said how her family searched for Zoe every day for about a year after she went missing in November 2013. “I lost my […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Rodriquez pleads guilty for Zoe Campos murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos on Monday. It was an open plea, meaning a deal was not made with prosecutors. In 2018, while in jail on an unrelated charge, Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos. He was then charged with her murder. Campos disappeared in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Back To School#Predator#Child Predators#Privacy Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?

LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy