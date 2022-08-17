ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused in a road rage shooting in the southeast valley. It happened on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the I-15 near Silverado Rancho. Marcus Herbert could face several charges including assault with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied […]
