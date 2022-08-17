Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police open homicide investigation after finding decomposing body inside a car
Police in Las Vegas have opened a homicide investigation after they found a decomposing body in the trunk of a car. After residents in an apartment complex called the police complaining about a "foul odor" coming out of a white BMW, officers said they found a corpse of a person who appears to show signs of homicide.
North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile after teen’s death from fentanyl
North Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the death of a middle school student who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.
Police: Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend during domestic fight
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman called the police at 9:23 p.m. to report her boyfriend was dead. Police said the incident occurred in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street near Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.
‘I’m not a stabber, I shoot:’ Man faces attempted murder charge as victim fights for his life
A man who is on parole after a murder conviction in California now faces an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas after a parking lot confrontation early Saturday morning.
19-year-old arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the investigation of a shooting on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
Las Vegas police arrest woman for going 97 mph in a school zone
Las Vegas police arrested a woman on Friday, Aug. 12 for doing 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone without a driver's license or evidence of insurance.
Police take suspect into custody for North Las Vegas shooting involving 2 men
NVLPD has taken a suspect into custody for a shooting that occurred on Aug. 11 near Alexander Road and M.L.K Boulevard.
Lamborghini driver gets 6-20 years in prison for crash that killed man on moped
A Texas man was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison, a plea deal reached after he rear-ended a moped while driving a Lamborghini on Russell Road near Decatur Boulevard in June of last year.
Instagram model accused of killing boyfriend was previously charged with domestic battery
An Instagram model accused of killing her boyfriend in Miami several months ago had allegedly attacked him in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip last year, an incident report revealed.
BARRICADE: SWAT, LVMPD negotiated with person who handled firearm
Las Vegas police said they are present with the SWAT negotiating team Thursday in a barricade situation as someone inside a residence fired a gun.
Las Vegas police, SWAT negotiators on scene of barricade in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene of a barricade situation in the southeast valley. According to police, a man fired a round inside a residence just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard. The suspect […]
UPDATE: Las Vegas police look for missing 53-year-old man, ask public to use caution
UPDATE: Christopher Hughes has been contacted, according to police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man. Christopher Hughes was last seen Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, […]
Police: Missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas has been located
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.
Las Vegas police: Deadly DUI suspect went grocery shopping after fatal crash
A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery store, telling police he would go back to the crash site after shopping, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.
Las Vegas police arrest man accused in road rage shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused in a road rage shooting in the southeast valley. It happened on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the I-15 near Silverado Rancho. Marcus Herbert could face several charges including assault with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied […]
Las Vegas police seek suspects accused of robbing, throwing elderly man in walker to the ground
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are asking for help in identifying two suspects who are accused of throwing a 90-year-old man in a walker to the ground before robbing him. The suspects are accused of following the man from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on […]
I-Team: Victim sues Las Vegas gas station company after clerk shoots him in argument that began over mask
A man injured when a gas station clerk shot him after an argument that began over not wearing a mask -- before the clerk turned the gun on himself – is now suing the company.
‘Too stunned to speak,’ 14-year-old girl’s rollerskate skills go viral
Can you remember the first time you laced up some roller stakes and flailed and thrashed around, but then slowly learned to make your way back and forth on the driveway without falling?
Driver was going 78 mph down Las Vegas Strip before fatal crash: police
A suspected impaired driver was traveling nearly 80 mph down the Las Vegas Strip when she collided with another car, killing its driver, Las Vegas Metro police said.
