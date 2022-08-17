ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A charter school in St. Paul attracts students with unique needs from around Minnesota and across the country. And the building's safety plan is so successful, the state hopes other schools will follow suit. Every inch of Metro Deaf School was carefully thought out. "We had a deaf architect working alongside hearing architects," said Melissa Sweetmilk, the school's principal. "There's no other school like Metro Deaf School." Years ago, when the school moved locations, administrators had the opportunity to design the building of their dreams, and they added more safety features. The attention to detail extended...

