Wisconsin State

Not a Trump fan
3d ago

There does not need to be any flag in classes.. The American Flag waves outside of schools. That is all thats needed

Scott Hinzman
3d ago

What about sticking to the basics like learning and leave the sexual identity for the parents to figure out. No wonder our nation is so far behind other countries in education.

Fyourgunlaws
3d ago

good school is about learning math reading and Important things sexuality is something you do on your own time and not taught

The Week

Texas school board removes Anne Frank book, Bible from libraries after parent complaints

As some Texas students return to their classrooms this fall, they may find their libraries a bit smaller than in years past. The Washington Post reported that earlier this week, a North Texas school official "sent an email telling principals and librarians to pull [a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary] off the shelves — along with 40 other books." The books were to be removed from the libraries and classrooms within the Keller Independent School District.
TEXAS STATE
thebaycities.com

The State of Michigan responds to Menominee Area Public Schools upcoming school year adjustments

In a quick response from the State of Michigan to the Menominee Area School District regarding their recent rain event, that leaves the Junior and Senior Highschool unusable because of abatement. They have approved the district’s proposal on how the start of the school year will begin. Menominee Schools Superintendent Richard Saru says, “the good thing is that school will still start on time.”
MENOMINEE, MI
Washington Examiner

Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union

Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
WILMERDING, PA
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Governor Evers slams latest delay by Republicans over releasing funds to treat opioid abuse in Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Attorney General Josh Kaul slammed Republicans on August 17 after the Wisconsin State Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) delayed a plan to use the first tranche of Wisconsin’s $31 million in National Prescription Opiate Litigation (NPOL) settlement funds to combat the state’s opioid epidemic.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul school's unique safety features inspiring other Minnesota schools to craft better emergency plans

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A charter school in St. Paul attracts students with unique needs from around Minnesota and across the country. And the building's safety plan is so successful, the state hopes other schools will follow suit. Every inch of Metro Deaf School was carefully thought out.  "We had a deaf architect working alongside hearing architects," said Melissa Sweetmilk, the school's principal. "There's no other school like Metro Deaf School." Years ago, when the school moved locations, administrators had the opportunity to design the building of their dreams, and they added more safety features. The attention to detail extended...
SAINT PAUL, MN
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Students to Receive Loan Forgiveness

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 4,830 Wisconsin federal student loan borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute from January 1, 2005, through its closure in September 2016 will receive $96,000,000 in full loan discharge. This comes as the U.S. Department of Education responded to the call the DOJ and...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
