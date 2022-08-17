Read full article on original website
Not a Trump fan
3d ago
There does not need to be any flag in classes.. The American Flag waves outside of schools. That is all thats needed
Reply(39)
131
Scott Hinzman
3d ago
What about sticking to the basics like learning and leave the sexual identity for the parents to figure out. No wonder our nation is so far behind other countries in education.
Reply(4)
45
Fyourgunlaws
3d ago
good school is about learning math reading and Important things sexuality is something you do on your own time and not taught
Reply(34)
69
Related
Cardona calls on states to use COVID-19 relief funds to address teacher shortages
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that states and school districts should use federal COVID-19 relief funds to address teacher shortages as students across the country begin a new school year, urging institutions to quickly take action to provide the kind of comprehensive instruction that many feel has been absent since the start of the pandemic.
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place...
Wisconsin schools are not meeting state mandate on Native American education
The Wisconsin Indian Education Association held a celebration of the state’s commitment to Native American education under Act 31 on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Menominee Casino Resort in Keshena, with Native peoples from all over Wisconsin attending. Act 31 is a remarkable piece of legislation. The law requires...
Texas school board removes Anne Frank book, Bible from libraries after parent complaints
As some Texas students return to their classrooms this fall, they may find their libraries a bit smaller than in years past. The Washington Post reported that earlier this week, a North Texas school official "sent an email telling principals and librarians to pull [a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary] off the shelves — along with 40 other books." The books were to be removed from the libraries and classrooms within the Keller Independent School District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
illinoisnewsroom.org
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
thebaycities.com
The State of Michigan responds to Menominee Area Public Schools upcoming school year adjustments
In a quick response from the State of Michigan to the Menominee Area School District regarding their recent rain event, that leaves the Junior and Senior Highschool unusable because of abatement. They have approved the district’s proposal on how the start of the school year will begin. Menominee Schools Superintendent Richard Saru says, “the good thing is that school will still start on time.”
Washington Examiner
Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union
Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
Utah investigates winning student-athlete's gender after parents of second, third-place finishers submit complaints
A student-athlete at a Utah high school was investigated over her gender after she placed first at a state-level competition, a spokesperson for the Utah High School Activities Association confirmed to CBS News on Thursday. Officials confirmed the student has been listed as female since her enrollment in kindergarten. Spokesperson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Governor Evers slams latest delay by Republicans over releasing funds to treat opioid abuse in Wisconsin
Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Attorney General Josh Kaul slammed Republicans on August 17 after the Wisconsin State Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) delayed a plan to use the first tranche of Wisconsin’s $31 million in National Prescription Opiate Litigation (NPOL) settlement funds to combat the state’s opioid epidemic.
news8000.com
Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban allows only life-saving ‘therapeutic abortions.’ No one knows what that means.
The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s. “I need to know how this...
St. Paul school's unique safety features inspiring other Minnesota schools to craft better emergency plans
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A charter school in St. Paul attracts students with unique needs from around Minnesota and across the country. And the building's safety plan is so successful, the state hopes other schools will follow suit. Every inch of Metro Deaf School was carefully thought out. "We had a deaf architect working alongside hearing architects," said Melissa Sweetmilk, the school's principal. "There's no other school like Metro Deaf School." Years ago, when the school moved locations, administrators had the opportunity to design the building of their dreams, and they added more safety features. The attention to detail extended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law.
Barry pursues recount in Wisconsin 2nd District GOP primary
A candidate who narrowly lost a Wisconsin Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Students to Receive Loan Forgiveness
The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 4,830 Wisconsin federal student loan borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute from January 1, 2005, through its closure in September 2016 will receive $96,000,000 in full loan discharge. This comes as the U.S. Department of Education responded to the call the DOJ and...
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
Rudy Yakym tapped by GOP to replace late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
Indiana Republicans on Saturday picked Rudy Yakym to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the November ballot, after Yakym won the endorsement of the late Indiana congresswoman's husband. Walorski was killed in a crash earlier this month. Yakym will be a heavy favorite in the November election against...
wearegreenbay.com
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
CBS News
530K+
Followers
63K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 525