Inside iVibe Salon in Red Oak owner CeCe Sillemon-Williams made sure it honors her sister Shelbi Stephens. "We have put her in every part of the salon and I mean because when you see pink, pink is always for her,” Shelbi Stephen’s sister CeCe Sillemon-William said. “From the pink chairs to the pink wall to even the silhouette in the B is hers."

RED OAK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO