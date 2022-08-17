Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
High School Relocates to College Campus Creating Pipeline to Higher Education
Students have headed back to school in North Texas with the usual mix of excitement and nervousness. Perhaps it was felt a bit more here at Kipp Oak Cliff Academy, the high school opened its doors this week on a college campus. "It's awesome, you're in a new environment, you...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family, Friends Call for Justice After Dallas Karaoke Owner Killed
Chin Shin, who everyone knew as Jin, was shot early Monday morning in Fort Worth. It happened after a traffic accident led to an argument and eventually, gunfire at the intersection of the southbound lanes of South University Drive and Interstate 30. “It’s been a roller coaster for everybody, going...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Woman Credits New Treatment for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Relief
An innovative procedure may offer a sure-fire way to give relief to people who suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome. Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition that causes numbness, tingling, or weakness in your hand and it happens because of pressure on your median nerve. The nerve runs the length of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lancaster Community Calls for Change After Youth Sports Shooting
Saturday marked one week since a disagreement between coaches at a little league football game turned deadly, leaving coach Michael Hickmon dead. Following calls for change, coaches, parents and the community came together to come up with a plan to end senseless violence at youth sports events. “All of us...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aspiring Cosmetologist Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Receives Honorary License
Inside iVibe Salon in Red Oak owner CeCe Sillemon-Williams made sure it honors her sister Shelbi Stephens. "We have put her in every part of the salon and I mean because when you see pink, pink is always for her,” Shelbi Stephen’s sister CeCe Sillemon-William said. “From the pink chairs to the pink wall to even the silhouette in the B is hers."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Juvenile Accused of Killing Man Outside Dallas Costco Indicted by Grand Jury
A 16-year-old accused of robbing and killing 60-year-old Ali Elbanna outside a Dallas Costco last year has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury. Police said Cameron Range, who turns 17 this month, was the gunman in the armed robbery that took Elbanna's life. Our partners at KRLD said the grand jury returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week
On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain. While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches. So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month. For...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dies in Police Custody, Investigation Underway: Dallas Police
According to the Dallas Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit is conducting a death in custody investigation after a man dies while police were attempting to arrest him. On Wednesday, at about 12:18 p.m., the Dallas Police Gang Unit responded to a home in the 200 block of Starr Street...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Newborn Abandoned in Bushes in Good Condition, Juvenile Mother Found
An abandoned newborn boy found in the bushes outside an apartment complex Thursday morning in Waxahachie is in good condition and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services, police say. Waxahachie Police said someone found the child in the bushes at the Bent Tree Townhomes on the 1700...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Basketball Tournament Honors Late Dallas ISD Star Athlete, Student Leader
A basketball tournament will be held in Duncanville this weekend in honor of a Dallas ISD star student-athlete who was killed in a car crash. Deshawn Jagwan, 18, was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas at the time of his death in April. Jagwan’s family accepted his diploma weeks later, as he graduated with honors.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of DeSoto Lounge Security Guard
DeSoto police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard at a lounge on Friday night, officials said. According to the DeSoto Police Department, officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse Lounge in the 2000 block of North Hampton Road at approximately 10 p.m. Police said when officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crowley Mom Pleads for Return of Late Daughter's Missing Pug
A North Texas mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter is asking the public’s help in finding her late daughter’s puppy that has been missing for several days. Penny the pug is not just a family pet for Summer Herrera. “Penny was my daughter Zofia’s pug,” she...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Newborn Baby Found in Bushes Outside of Waxahachie Apartments
A newborn baby found in the bushes outside an apartment complex Thursday morning in Waxahachie is in the custody of Child Protective Services. Waxahachie police say a 911 caller at around 8:36 a.m. reported an infant was discovered in the bushes at the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 block of South Interstate 35E.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting Outside Dallas Club: Police
Three people were shot leaving a club early Saturday morning, police say. At about 2:00 a.m., off-duty officers were working in the 200 block of Llewelyn when a crowd argument began in a parking lot outside. According to police, two vehicles fired into the crowd while driving off. One of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Major Closure Again in Arlington as TxDOT Works on Bridges for I-30/360 Interchange Project
Heads up drivers – a major highway closure will impact traffic in the heart of the metroplex this weekend. Starting Friday night, State Highway 360 in both directions at Interstate 30 will be shut down through Sunday for bridgework. The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing work attaching a...
