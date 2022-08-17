ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
CNET

August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
biztoc.com

Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
