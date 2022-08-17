ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Man sentenced for fatally stabbing church deacon, 70, on Long Island

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQmP7_0hKrJJub00

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Long Island man who fatally stabbed a 70-year-old church deacon at a halfway house five years ago was sentenced Tuesday, authorities said.

Andre Patton, 51, was given 20 years to life in prison for the slaying of Deacon Patrick Logsdon in November 2017, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office. Patton had pleaded guilty in June to murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Patton was a resident at Anthony House, a Roosevelt transitional home for the homeless, where Logsdon worked, officials said. Patton stabbed the deacon more than 20 times with a kitchen knife on the night of Nov. 3, 2017. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Deacon Logsdon dedicated his life to second chances, giving homeless, formerly incarcerated men the opportunity to get their lives back on track through his charitable work,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said. “Tragically, the deacon was murdered by a man he sought to help.”

Patton fled the scene and wasn’t captured until May 2018 in Tennessee when he was busted  for assault and finger printed, which connected him to the Long Island incident, officials said at the time of the arrest.

“Patton will now pay for his unspeakable crime,” Donnelly said. “Our thoughts remain with the deacon’s family, friends, and the countless individuals he affected through his service.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

Related
wufe967.com

New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
SELDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Island Man#Murder#Tennessee#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Group brutally beats 2 teens in Bronx building, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group pushed two teens down a flight of stairs and slashed them during a brutal attack in a Bronx building early Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred inside 306 East 171st Street at around 5:30 a.m. Five suspects approached the 16-year-old boys and shoved them down the stairs and proceeded […]
BRONX, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for leaving hit and run scene in Farmingville

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Selden Man Admits To Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men

A Long Island man has admitted to targeting Hispanic men, bringing them to remote locations, and then violently attacking them. Christopher Cella, of Selden, pleaded guilty to multiple hate crimes in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, including strangulation and assault. Cella, who was 19 at the time, was...
SELDEN, NY
Daily Voice

Former Bookkeeper From Westbury Accused Of Embezzling $120K

A former Long Island bookkeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $120,000 from a local trade union. Jennifer Jira, age 40, of Westbury, was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 18, and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. Jira pleaded...
WESTBURY, NY
PIX11

Teen shot multiple times during Queens drive-by shooting: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Queens Saturday afternoon, police said. The teen was struck while waiting at a bus stop near Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., police said. A white vehicle approached the victim before someone in […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy