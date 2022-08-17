Man sentenced for fatally stabbing church deacon, 70, on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Long Island man who fatally stabbed a 70-year-old church deacon at a halfway house five years ago was sentenced Tuesday, authorities said.

Andre Patton, 51, was given 20 years to life in prison for the slaying of Deacon Patrick Logsdon in November 2017, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office. Patton had pleaded guilty in June to murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Patton was a resident at Anthony House, a Roosevelt transitional home for the homeless, where Logsdon worked, officials said. Patton stabbed the deacon more than 20 times with a kitchen knife on the night of Nov. 3, 2017. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Deacon Logsdon dedicated his life to second chances, giving homeless, formerly incarcerated men the opportunity to get their lives back on track through his charitable work,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said. “Tragically, the deacon was murdered by a man he sought to help.”

Patton fled the scene and wasn’t captured until May 2018 in Tennessee when he was busted for assault and finger printed, which connected him to the Long Island incident, officials said at the time of the arrest.

“Patton will now pay for his unspeakable crime,” Donnelly said. “Our thoughts remain with the deacon’s family, friends, and the countless individuals he affected through his service.”

