Making the Senior Token Program Possible
MOUNT VERNON – Healthy eating is a little easier for those age 60 and older in Knox County thanks to incentive programs at the Mount Vernon Farmers Market. The Knox County Task Force for Older Adults acquires funding from the Knox County Commissioners and private donors to make the senior token program possible. Shoppers can receive $10 worth of tokens twice a month to spend once they sign up with representatives of the task force at the market. Tokens can be used for fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. The only requirements for the tokens are that recipients be age 60 or over, reside in Knox County, and show identification. Task force representatives start distributing the tokens at 9 a.m.
Governor DeWine Announces School Safety Grant Program Accepting Applications
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the State is now accepting applications for $53 million in grant funding for schools as part of his $100 million Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center, is...
Governor DeWine Celebrates 42nd Annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day
(PORT CLINTON, Ohio)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and leaders from the conservation and tourism industry to celebrate the 42nd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie, and its fish and wildlife resources.
Governor DeWine Awards $8.5 Million to Support Local Law Enforcement
(WILLARD, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. Governor DeWine announced the seventh round of recipients to receive grant funds as part of his Ohio Violent Crime...
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on Frank Road Tonight
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8:30 p.m. through 12 a.m. tonight on Frank Road, in Franklin County. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also...
Shots Fired Updates
Knox County Sheriff Deputies were called to an incident on Gilchrist road on a shots fired call around 11:30 pm on Friday night that has resulted in a law enforcement response that is currently ongoing. There are multiple suspects involved. Residents may see a law enforcement helicopters and vehicles in...
Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants
Warrants were issued over the last week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
