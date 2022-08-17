MOUNT VERNON – Healthy eating is a little easier for those age 60 and older in Knox County thanks to incentive programs at the Mount Vernon Farmers Market. The Knox County Task Force for Older Adults acquires funding from the Knox County Commissioners and private donors to make the senior token program possible. Shoppers can receive $10 worth of tokens twice a month to spend once they sign up with representatives of the task force at the market. Tokens can be used for fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. The only requirements for the tokens are that recipients be age 60 or over, reside in Knox County, and show identification. Task force representatives start distributing the tokens at 9 a.m.

