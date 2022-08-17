Harlingen PD to hosts 8th annual 5k event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department will be hosting their 8th annual “5k Walk/Run With The Heroes”.

The event is a partnership with the Harlingen Fire Department and South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, Inc. It will take place at 8 a.m., Saturday Oct. 8, in downtown Harlinben.

Participants will have the option to choose between a virtual or in person 5k. The entry fee is $30.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation Rio Grande Valley.

There will be awards for overall grand champion, and top three in various age groups.

“This is a Walk Run event, you don’t really have to run you don’t want to but you can walk. We’ve seen again people with their pets, and its so nice to see that,” said Harlingen Police Assistant Chief Miriam Anderson stated. “It’s a day where all families come together and contribute to this wonderful event.”

Registration is available on the Harlingen Police Department Facebook page and closes on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.