ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen PD to hosts 8th annual 5k event

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7xCP_0hKrJBqn00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department will be hosting their 8th annual “5k Walk/Run With The Heroes”.

Brownsville animal charity announces dog food drive

The event is a partnership with the Harlingen Fire Department and South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, Inc. It will take place at 8 a.m., Saturday Oct. 8, in downtown Harlinben.

Participants will have the option to choose between a virtual or in person 5k. The entry fee is $30.

San Benito to hand out sandbags this week

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation Rio Grande Valley.

There will be awards for overall grand champion, and top three in various age groups.

“This is a Walk Run event, you don’t really have to run you don’t want to but you can walk. We’ve seen again people with their pets, and its so nice to see that,” said Harlingen Police Assistant Chief Miriam Anderson stated. “It’s a day where all families come together and contribute to this wonderful event.”

Registration is available on the Harlingen Police Department Facebook page and closes on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Valley Symphony Orchestra announces auditions

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions for their 2022-2023 season. The orchestra is accepting registrations for all strings, clarinet, oboe players and chorale singers. Participants must register in advance and submit a deposit fee of 50 dollars to secure their registration. Audition times will be scheduled by appointment […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen announces free concert event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, provide sandbags

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In anticipation of Tropical Cyclone 4, the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen are distributing sandbags today. The cyclone is expected to reach the coast of eastern Tamaulipas by late Saturday afternoon. In Brownsville, sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

WATCH: ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again?’

You are watching a CBS 4 Investigates Special Report: “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” It’s a short question we’ve asked Valley school districts, parents, viewers and even children, because at the end of they day they are the ones who live with the decisions adults make. We are focusing on the effects that the mass shooting […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
San Benito, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Sports
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pet of the Week: Doodiggity

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Doodiggity. Doodiggity is a two-week-old male kitten. He has...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
losfresnosnews.net

5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off

Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#South Texas#Harlingen Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Budweiser pours into Brownsville

The production of one of the better-known beers in the country (Budweiser) came to a complete stop when the national ban on sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol took place. “Prohibition,” was the dry movement implemented by the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act. The ban was in place from...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

McAllen seeking submissions for shoebox floats for holiday shoebox parade

The city of McAllen on Wednesday announced its plans for its annual holiday parade. . This year, event leaders are asking residents to get creative and hands-on. They're asking people to convert shoeboxes into floats and incorporate this year's theme into the project. The theme is Southpole and beyond.   . Once all...
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Falcon praises Junior Clinical Research Internship Program

EDINBURG, Texas – The Junior Clinical Research Internship Program launched by Region One Education Service Center’s Gear Up team and DHR Health Institute for Research & Development is garnering even more praise. First, Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, called the summer program the “most heartwarming and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

BISD to host job fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV hosting a job fair this week

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 35 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. Potential employees can expect a variety of businesses and career interests to choose from, according to a Facebook post from the food bank. The job fair invites businesses ranging from creative […]
ValleyCentral

Brownsville fire fighters working on warehouse fire

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a warehouse fire near Padre Island Highway and Cheer Street. The warehouse is said to contain palettes and hand sanitizers. According to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval, the fire extended to the grass nearby the building. No injuries have been reported, police said. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

International artist is unveiling mural in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan. Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world. The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen has collaborated with the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the City of McAllen press release. It will be held at the McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD increase enforcement for Labor Day weekend

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to promote safe driving, the McAllen Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation, will participate in the Impaired Driving Mobilization Labor Day campaign. From Friday to Sept. 5, the McAllen Police Department will be increasing enforcement by looking for intoxicated drivers on roadways as well as other traffic […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy