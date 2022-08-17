Phillies add 'Keith Hernandez approved' TV graphic for impressive defensive plays

Following a critical comment from New York Mets icon Keith Hernandez, NBC Sports Philadelphia -- the TV home of the Phillies -- has decided to troll him with a new graphic.

After Jean Segura made an impressive defensive play in Thursday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds, the new graphic made its debut:

Earlier this month, Hernandez explained why he wouldn't be in the booth for either of the series that the Mets were set to play against the Phillies over a two-week span. In the process, the 11-time Gold Glove Award winner was critical of the fundamentals of the Phillies:

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson was complimentary of Hernandez when asked about the comments, but didn't hesitate to disagree .

"I mean, he’s a good baseball man and I respect his opinion, but that doesn’t mean I have to agree with it, and I don’t," Thomson said .

"I think we’ve been playing very well defensively in the last couple months,” Thomson continued. "I think we made five errors in July. And last night was our first error in August."

"He’s a good baseball man, and that’s his opinion. And I don’t agree with it."

The Phillies and Mets played last weekend at Citi Field, with the Mets taking two of three against their division rivals. They'll meet again for a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park this weekend, which will feature a doubleheader on Saturday.

To this point, the Mets have dominated the Phillies in 2022, winning 11 of their 15 matchups. It's perhaps not a coincidence then that the Mets entered the day with a 9 1/2 game lead over the Phillies in the National League East.

