West Virginia American Water Donates $10,000 to Local American Red Cross; Responds to Flood Relief Efforts in Kanawha and Fayette Counties

West Virginia American Water announced today that it will contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties.

The donation is a provided as a matching opportunity, requesting local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts as well. To support the American Red Cross’ local disaster relief, text “REDCROSS” to 90999, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

“Thanks to partners like West Virginia American Water and their generous monetary donation, the American Red Cross can support our local families impacted by these terrible floods in Kanawha and Fayette Counties,” said Erica Mani, CEO of the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region. “We appreciate their ongoing support as a valued community partner and for stepping up when disaster strikes.”

In addition to its support of the American Red Cross, West Virginia American Water’s operations team deployed its 7,000-gallon potable water tanker to Kanawha Falls PSD and provided leak survey technicians to help Armstrong Creek PSD find water line breaks impacting service in their system. West Virginia American Water quickly installed two temporary water lines crossing creeks on Monday evening to restore water service for its own customers in Cannelton Hollow.

“Lending a helping hand to our customers in need is at the heart of West Virginia American Water and our employees,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “We have been in regular communication with our local community partners and county officials since Monday in effort to aid those impacted by these devastating floods.”