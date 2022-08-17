ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Biden reschedules visit to Wilkes-Barre

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjCrV_0hKrIFLU00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden announced he has rescheduled his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County after his previous visit was canceled.

A representative from Biden’s office told Eyewitness News that Biden will be going to the Marts Center at Wilkes University on August 30 to talk about his “Safer America Plan” to help curb gun violence in the U.S.

Police say ‘airball’ led to man getting shot in back at basketball courts

The president planned to visit Wilkes University on July 21 but had to cancel his visit following a positive test for COVID-19.

Officials have not released information on plans to divert traffic or parking. This article will be updated as soon as that information is made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 26

Eh Whatever
3d ago

STAY AWAY!! He'll clog up the streets with security & fall off a bicycle when his handlers don't watch him carefully, instead of speaking coherently !! He's not worth the detours time or expense!!!!

Reply
23
Fred Gunn Jr.
3d ago

Why???? You're doing a good enough job of ruining our country from DC. Must need more votes, time to call Scranton his home again...

Reply(1)
15
Leo Gort
3d ago

He left here over 70 years ago. He is not a Pennsylvanian. He doesn’t care about Pennsylvania.

Reply(1)
12
Related
WBRE

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Former President Trump to host rally at Mohegan Sun

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The 45th President of the United States announced he will be holding a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in the upcoming weeks. According to a representative from Donald Trump’s team, the former president plans to go to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, September 3 at 7 pm to […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Dr. Oz visits Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Wyoming County to hold his “dose of reality” town hall. The republican candidate was at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock. While visiting, Oz said PA deserves a senator who will help get America back on track. He […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

A day of appreciation for veterans in Lackawanna County

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Saturday night, a faith-based community in Lackawanna County gathered to say “thank you” to our veterans in a special way. Our heroes deserve recognition not just on veterans day but every day. It’s why a worship community came together to throw an end-of-summer soiree centered around gratitude. Patriotic songs performed by […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes University reacts to President Biden rescheduled visit

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is planning a trip to the Wyoming Valley. It comes after he had to cancel his trip last month. President Joe Biden is planning a do-over after his original trip to Wilkes University was canceled in July due to a positive covid test “We were as ready as you […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Their view: When the ‘cure’ becomes torture

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The men and women who put their lives on the line shouldn’t have them placed on hold by a Veterans Administration that kept hundreds in isolation long after the rest of our state emerged from Covid lockdown. Yet that’s exactly...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WBRE

Events Honoring Veterans on August 20

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has compiled a list of events honoring local veterans this upcoming weekend. The Camp Freedom Summer Salute is Saturday, August 20 at Camp Freedom In Carbondale. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free for veterans, first responders, their family members, and gold star families. […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro favored to win Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races: FiveThirtyEight

(WHTM) – Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are both now considered favored to win their respective races, according to election analysts FiveThirtyEight’s forecast model. Both candidates were recently considered to be slightly favored prior to the recent projections. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s attorney general and Democrat nominee for Governor, is projected to have an 86% […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Shapiro stops by new offices in northeast PA

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— To commemorate the opening of the Wyoming County Democratic Committee’s new office in downtown Tunkhannock, Attorney General, and Pennsylvania Democratic Governor candidate, Josh Shapiro met with residents of Wyoming County. While at the new office, Shapiro discussed his plans if he is elected governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro said he stands with […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
BERWICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Eyewitness News#Wilkes University#The U S Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Inaugural back-to-school resource fair

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Families are gearing up to send their kids back to school, and on Friday evening, a special event was held in Luzerne County to help make the process easier for them. Classes will soon be in session in schools across our area. As families navigate this busy time, some non-profits in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating a job well done in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens gathered in Fellows Park just off of South Main Avenue in Scranton to celebrate another successful year of park cleanups and the crews behind it all. William McDonald, a youth advocate behavioral health technician, couldn't be more excited. "The program is really special because the...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Flood protection plan in development for West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We may be in the midst of a dry spell, but despite that, flood protection efforts remain on the minds of people who live near the Susquehanna river. West Pittston has been hard hit by flooding in recent years. Now efforts are underway to build a levee to protect […]
PITTSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way

Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy