FTA gives $7.4M to TARC for new electric buses, charging stations

Louisville's public transportation system is getting a little bit greener, thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration that will allow the Transit Authority of River City to purchase more electric buses and charging infrastructure.

The federal award will let TARC buy six "extended-range battery electric vehicles, upgrade its existing electrical service and install the necessary charging infrastructure," according to a news release that came out Wednesday as local leaders spoke at the transit agency's headquarters by 10th Street and West Broadway.

The federal agency's Low- and No-Emission and Bus and Bus Facilities program, which is doling out over $1.6 billion this fiscal year to transit agencies and states around the country, will also give $500,000 to TARC to train mechanics to work on electric buses and charging equipment.

The new electric buses, which charge overnight, could take 18 to 24 months to arrive and get on the road, TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said.

In the agency's annual report for the 2023 fiscal year, TARC said it has 33 hybrid and 15 all-electric buses in its 227-bus fleet that covers 34 fixed routes in the greater Louisville area and Southern Indiana.

“With funding from the FTA, TARC will be able to add the needed additional electric capacity, as well as the infrastructure required to charge up to 20 battery electric buses,” Butler said. “That will put TARC well along the path to reducing emissions overall, and especially along those routes that serve the historically disadvantaged neighborhoods where health outcomes are much worse than for the Louisville community as a whole.”

The "extended-range" electric buses will go "on multiple routes throughout the community," including corridors that connect low-income and minority neighborhoods with employment centers, according to Butler, who said all TARC riders could benefit from the new vehicles.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer thanked U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law featuring up to $108 billion for public transportation, and local groups like the Louisville Urban League and Air Pollution Control District for supporting TARC's effort to win the federal grant.

Fischer also cited Move Louisville, the city's 20-year multimodal plan, and the roughly $21 million in federal RAISE grants that will help redesign the bustling corridors of Ninth Street and West Broadway, as part of the goal of improving public transit locally.

And the mayor expressed appreciation for TARC drivers, mechanics and other staff as well as ATU members who showed up to Wednesday's announcement with signs demanding better safety conditions as the union and transit agency management continue to try to resolve their differences and disagreements over a new contract.

“This is an exciting announcement for the many riders in our city and our region who depend on TARC, for our economy and for the overall health of our entire community,” Fischer said. “This project aligns directly with President Joe Biden’s priorities – priorities we share – of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing environmental justice, and creating good-paying union jobs."

Butler said TARC, which prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was serving about 41,000 passengers each day, has a goal of eventually converting its entire fixed-route fleet to zero-emission buses.

"These awards were highly sought after and the grant process was very competitive, so having the Department of Transportation recognize the importance of this project for our city is a deserved recognition of the great work that’s happening here in Louisville," Yarmuth, a Democrat who chairs the House Budget Committee and who is not running for reelection this fall, said in the release. "I thank (Transportation) Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg for selecting our city as we work to connect our communities in a safer, more equitable, and environmentally-friendly way.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted for the federal infrastructure bill last year, also noted the federal money will go to the Transit Authority of Lexington-Fayette Urban County (Lextran), the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on behalf of seven rural transit agencies serving 36 counties and the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK).

