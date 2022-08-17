They didn't give a hoot about the person, isn't that obvious? The reason that they won't comment right now is because they have to make up a lie to cover their behinds! For anyone who is seeking medical attention to be ignored and denied is shameful. We saw this day coming long ago. The truth is if don't have money you will die! These hospitals and doctors and nurses are about money!! Again, if you don't have money you will be left to die. THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING! DON'T TRUST MAN, OUR ONLY HOPE IS YAHWEH JEHOVAH GOD, IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD AND SAVIOR!
I wonder what we're not being told here. I have a feeling we're not getting the whole story and that there's much more to this.
OMG!! Yale new haven hospital is the worst I was in there 2weeks to figure out why I lost my eyesight, slurred speech plus more no all tests every day every hour 2spinal taps in 4 hours of each other … I was discharged with no answers!!!My vision came back on its own 6 months !!!!Never will return plus they left me in the bathroom I passed out they found me layingUnder the sink
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Comments / 50