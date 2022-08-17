ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Tulsa organization donates funds to purchase life-saving equipment to Coffeyville FD

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Magellan Midstream Partners from Tulsa today presented a check to the Coffeyville Fire Department to help the station purchase life-saving equipment.

Thanks to a charitable donation of $9,400 from Magellan, the CFD can now purchase an MSA E6000X Thermal Imaging Camera with a laser finder.

Similar equipment was used just yesterday to help locate a 5-year-old missing out of Sarcoxie, Mo.

Officials with the department say the thermal camera will predominantly be used in the secondary search for possible victims who are secured in place during a house fire.

The Coffeyville Fire Department would like to thank Magellan Midstream Partners and are very grateful for this donation.

