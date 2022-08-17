ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Jenks Public Schools addresses safety concerns, COVID, and staffing before new school year

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKiVZ_0hKrI3q100

JENKS, Okla. — Students in Jenks will begin a new school year Thursday morning.

FOX23 spoke with Rob Loeber, the Director of Communications for Jenks Public Schools, about what families can expect this year.

While Green Country is in a much better place when it comes to COVID-19, Loeber said the district is asking parents to make sure to check their child for symptoms every day before school, and if they’re sick, keep them home.

The district continues to stay on top of cleaning protocols and Loeber said, “we’ve installed new air filters over the last couple of years in all of our buildings to recirculate the air, remove some of those droplets and kind of recycle 100 percent of the air every 8 hours.”

Students at the Freshman Academy will be starting off the school year with more than 10 new classrooms. Loeber said it’s an older building, and phase two of a three phase renovation project will be finished by day one.

With school safety always a top concern for families, Loeber reassures parents the district has its own police department, an incident management and threat assessment team. There’s also the Trojan Tipline where students and staff can anonymously voice safety concerns via text, computer or the app.

He said, “we really want to enforce this culture of if you see something, or you hear something, then say something.”

Like many Green Country districts, Loeber said Jenks is also dealing with a significant staff shortage. He said classroom teacher positions are filled, but there are more than 100 open support staff positions like for bus drivers, paraprofessionals and cafeteria staff if you’d like to apply.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

United Way announces goal to help people struggling with higher costs

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) announced on Saturday $25,913,704 as the 2022 campaign goal. The team said they exceeded last year’s goal, raising $25,493,060. TAUW said in a press release they invest millions of dollars every year to provide life-changing services for tens of thousands of people in need locally in Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, and Wagoner counties. It financially supports 59 nonprofit partners and grants to organizations solving complex social challenges.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa seniors get active on pickleball court

TULSA, Okla. — Pickleball is not just for gym class anymore. It’s said to be the fastest growing sport in the nation, with its popularity spiking during the pandemic. With the flexibility to play casually or competitively, pickleball is a sport recommended for all ages and skill levels.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Jenks, OK
Health
Jenks, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Jenks, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Dream Center celebrates opening of new pool

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center celebrated the grand opening of their new swimming pool and splash pad on Saturday. The newly revealed instructional pool will be used to teach swimming lessons and train teenagers to become lifeguards to provide them with job skills. Executive Director Tim Newton...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces

TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Threat Assessment#Linus Covid#General Health#Jenks Public Schools#Green Country#The Freshman Academy
KRMG

Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRMG

Clark Howard, Green Country Habitat for Humanity celebrate 500 homes

TULSA, Okla. — KRMG Consumer Warrior Clark Howard came to Tulsa Saturday to help celebrate Green Country Habitat for Humanity’s (GCHFH) 500th home. Clark Howard sponsored GCHFH’s first-ever “Blitz Build” earlier this year. Six homes were built as part of that project, and among them is GCHFH’s 500th home to be dedicated since the organization’s founding in 1988.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested in connection to BA Expressway shootout

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested in connection to shootout on the BA Expressway that left one dead, according to the Tulsa Police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested for Murder in the First Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Osage County deputy killed following a crash on US-60

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/19/22: OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart confirmed that an Osage County deputy has died in the crash. Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Arrest made in May homicide outside Hookah Lounge

One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records. — One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy