Gun Discharges During Domestic Incident
Police say a Dubuque man was arrested for a domestic assault incident during which a handgun was discharged. 49 year old Adam Podnar III of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. 48 year old Becky Benson reported on July 20th that Podnar, her live-in boyfriend, assaulted her at their residence. Podnar threatened Benson and her family. Podnar strangled Benson, slammed her head against a wall and dragged her down the hallway. Benson reported that she broke free and grabbed Podnar’s handgun, which was on a table in the living room. Podnar grabbed Benson’s hand after he saw her with the gun. During the struggle, the handgun discharged.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Repeatedly Punching His Son
A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly punching his teenage son. 38 year old Randy McDaniel was arrested Wednesday at his residence on charges of child endangerment with injury and child endangerment. Reports say that McDaniel punched his 14-year-old son. According to a witness, McDaniel punched his son at least six times.
Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call
Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
Starting Date Of Murder Trial Changed
A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Turner’s new trial date for attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges is September 27th at the Dubuque County Courth use. His trial previously was set to start August 30th. Those charges stem from a shooting incident on July 30th, 2020.
KWQC
Man pleads guilty to shooting woman in Park View
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a shooting in 2020 that left a woman injured in Park View. Christopher P. Halford, 34, pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Details Revealed Of Social Media Threat and Lockdown
Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A horse was left with a minor lesion in Lafayette County when an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Truman Road in the Town of Kendall when it entered the lane of an oncoming 2013 GMC, causing the SUV to strike the horse.
Man found dead after crash in Iowa County
ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead Thursday after authorities say his vehicle crashed in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 3:20 p.m. for a crash near County Road K and Knight Hollow Road in Arena. Officials believe the driver, identified as Ralph Reeson,...
East Dubuque Under A State Investigation
State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
Iowa Boy Hospitalized After Multiple, Severe Dog Bites
(Linn County, IA) -- An eight-year-old eastern Iowa boy is recovering after being bitten multiple times by two dogs. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the boy suffered severe bite wounds to his head, face, back, legs, and arms, and is currently hospitalized at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Investigators say the boy was bitten while at a friend's house in rural Springville Friday.
Lancaster crews put out fire at Premier Co-op
LANCASTER, Wis. — Firefighters in Lancaster were busy early Saturday morning. Crews were called to Premier Co-op on North Jefferson Street just after 4:30 a.m. after a commercial building caught fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one building, protecting two others. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Grass fire ties up traffic on I-80
A Wednesday afternoon grass fire tied up traffic on Interstate 80 in Cedar County. Durant firefighters were called to westbound mile marker 275 just before 1pm. Online records indicate the left lane was closed while fire crews extinguished the blaze. There were no reported accidents or injuries.
Springville dogs injures 8-year-old boy
Dr. Kellogg said she loves that there's an attempt to make hearing devices more accessible, but she also says that hearing loss is complicated and requires more than a one-size-fits-all option. Our Town: Peosta housing grows as city becomes more attractive destination. Updated: 7 hours ago. More multi-family apartment buildings...
Children’s Garden Activity Center To Be Donated In Dubuque
A local family plans to create a children’s garden activity center and donate it to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. A report says the garden will feature a variety of climbable structures and activities for children and families of all ages, including interactive water features, walking paths and interactive villages. The project will be entirely funded by the family of John, Alice, Andy and Debi Butler, one of the founding families of Cottingham & Butler. The family intends to donate the completed children’s garden activity center to the arboretum once construction is completed in about two years. The garden will be located on a 19-acre parcel directly north of the arboretum that is currently part of the YMCA Union Park Day Camp property.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dubuque County Health Department Updates it’s COVID-19 Recommendations
According to a news release, Dubuque County Health Department is reporting 136 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths since August 10th. Because many residents in the county are utilizing home testing, the actual number of positive cases is believed to be higher. Hospitalizations have remained steady. or slightly lower.
Private company and connected nonprofit competing to buy Dubuque soccer complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A private company based in Arizona and a longtime nonprofit based in Dubuque are competing with each other to buy a soccer complex in Dubuque from the Dubuque Community School District. Both have different plans for the facility, if the Dubuque Community School District’s Board...
Scott County Considers Solar Ordinance
Planning Director Chris Mathias says since 1980, Scott County has had very strict rules to protect its agricultural land. And that even small, alternative uses must be scrutinized very carefully. "We have some of the best farmland in the world here, and in my opinion we need to make sure...
