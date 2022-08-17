Firefighters rescue pets from apartment blaze in Hillsboro
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Firefighters rescued multiple pets from an apartment fire in Hillsboro’s Jackson School neighborhood on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 crews were working a blaze at Jackson School Village Apartments off NE Autumn Rose and Harewood Way. HF&R tweeted the fire was limited to an apartment's kitchen.
No one was reported hurt, but animals were taken to a veterinary clinic to be checked out.
Photos of the scene show a puppy being carried out of the building, along with a paramedic helping a pet.
