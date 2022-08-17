ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Firefighters rescue pets from apartment blaze in Hillsboro

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Firefighters rescued multiple pets from an apartment fire in Hillsboro’s Jackson School neighborhood on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 crews were working a blaze at Jackson School Village Apartments off NE Autumn Rose and Harewood Way. HF&R tweeted the fire was limited to an apartment’s kitchen.

Want an OMSI family pass? Museum seeks photoshoot participants

No one was reported hurt, but animals were taken to a veterinary clinic to be checked out.

Photos of the scene show a puppy being carried out of the building, along with a paramedic helping a pet.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGBOa_0hKrHiiE00
    A puppy is carried out from a burning apartment in Hillsboro on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: Hillsboro Fire & Rescue).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVzoj_0hKrHiiE00
    A paramedic tends to a pet rescued from an apartment fire in Hillsboro on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: Hillsboro Fire & Rescue).

It’s unclear how the fire started at this time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
