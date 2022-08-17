ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

wlen.com

How has Riverview Terrace Ownership been Working with City of Adrian?

Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues the series on the latest information involving the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian. City Administrator Greg Elliott answered this question from WLEN News Director Ian Wendt after a recent meeting of the Adrian City Commission…. Elliott went on to talk about what...
wlen.com

Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service

Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
13abc.com

Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
MLive

2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
WILX-TV

Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Portions of the City of Hillsdale are under a boil water advisory as the city performs sewer repairs in the Hillsdale Street area. The replacement of water main valves on Thursday required the water shutdown. The boil water notice will be in effect for as little...
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Ingham County house fire

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in house fire that happened Friday morning in Onondaga Township. According to authorities, it happened at a home near the intersection of Covert and Edgar roads. It took teams from four different fire departments to put it out. The fire destroyed...
WTOL 11

Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.

MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
