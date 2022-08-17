Read full article on original website
wlen.com
City Closing on Purchase of Adrian Inn Today, to Utilize Building for Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents
Adrian, MI – WLEN News concludes the week-long series of stories on what the Adrian City Commission has called a humanitarian crisis…the Riverview Terrace Apartment situation. Today, the City of Adrian is closing on the purchase of the Adrian Inn on West Maumee street in an effort to...
wlen.com
How has Riverview Terrace Ownership been Working with City of Adrian?
Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues the series on the latest information involving the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian. City Administrator Greg Elliott answered this question from WLEN News Director Ian Wendt after a recent meeting of the Adrian City Commission…. Elliott went on to talk about what...
wlen.com
MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects
Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
wlen.com
Swartzlander Hired as Brooklyn Village Manager, Resigns from Lenawee Chamber
Adrian, MI – Matt Swartzlander has resigned from his position as the Executive Director of the Greater Lenawee Chamber of Commerce… and has been hired as the next Brooklyn Village Manager. The Chamber announced Friday morning that his resignation will be effective September 9th. Swartzlander was instrumental in...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service
Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
wlen.com
Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents Already Moving to Adrian Inn; City to Close on Property Friday
Adrian, MI- There are many questions surrounding the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian…and the City Commission took a step towards answering one of them at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. City Administrator Greg Elliott was seeking direction on what to do next…with the City days away from...
2 Persons Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Platt Road (Washtenaw County, MI)
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue near Platt road that injured two drivers. The crash happened on August 18 at around 3:44 p.m., west of the intersection.
13abc.com
Nearly a month after evacuation residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Former residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced nearly one month after being ordered to pack belongings and vacate the premises. Questions of what’s to come still loom, as some residents are staying at Adrian Inn where they’ve received little to no information. “At...
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
Drivers beware: Chip seal work is coming to several Jackson County roads
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Drivers are urged to be cautious as several Jackson County roads prepare to see chip seal maintenance in the coming weeks. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is beginning this year’s chip seal program on Monday, Aug. 22. Work is scheduled to run approximately two weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
‘I love the small-town feel.’ New owners take over café in Dixboro outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- For years, brothers Kevin and Patrick Cox had dreams of opening a restaurant together. Earlier this month, those dreams came true. Kevin Cox, along with business partner Nathan McCardell, closed on Moonwinks Café, 5151 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, on Thursday, Aug. 11. Patrick Cox will be serving as general manger.
WILX-TV
Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Portions of the City of Hillsdale are under a boil water advisory as the city performs sewer repairs in the Hillsdale Street area. The replacement of water main valves on Thursday required the water shutdown. The boil water notice will be in effect for as little...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Ingham County house fire
ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in house fire that happened Friday morning in Onondaga Township. According to authorities, it happened at a home near the intersection of Covert and Edgar roads. It took teams from four different fire departments to put it out. The fire destroyed...
Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.
MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Police looking for missing and endangered man from Hillsdale
The Michigan State Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who is believed to be missing and endangered.
