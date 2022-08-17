ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

milfordmirror.com

2 men found dead after Stonington boat crash, official say

STONINGTON — Two men were found dead Saturday after officials say their boat collided with a break wall off the coast. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Stonington police, fire, Environmental Conservation police and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area Saturday morning. A DEEP...
STONINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Hartford police: 2 people shot in 2 hours in overnight incidents

HARTFORD — Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents in the city, police said. Officers first responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot wound victim sought care, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert said the man, who he described as being in his 40s,...
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

CT school districts vary on whether or not they have sprinklers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Weston officials recently reviewed reports that showed that two schools lacked sprinkler systems during discussions about whether to renovate or build new schools. Although it may sound surprising to some people, it’s not unusual in Connecticut for some schools...
WESTON, CT

