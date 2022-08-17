ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wlen.com

Adrian College Welcomes Class of 2026

Adrian, MI – Adrian is in the middle of their yearly population boost, as students are returning to Adrian College and Siena Heights University for the 2022-23 academic year. More than 600 new students were welcomed by Adrian College President Jeffrey Docking and his staff during their recent matriculation...
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa#Telescope#Design#Planewave Instruments#Rc700
13abc.com

Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You’re probably used to seeing the 180th flying their jets around lately with all their drills. But for the next few days, you may spot some more unique and rare aircraft. “We are the AirPower History Tour, that’s what we brand ourselves,” said Jacques Robitaille,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Tire Collection Day Set for Next Thursday in Adrian

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Solid Waste Department will be facilitating a tire collection day next Thursday in Adrian. County residents can recycle unwanted passenger vehicle tires for a nominal fee next Thursday, August 25th from 2pm-6pm at the Lenawee County Recycling Drop Off Site on River Street in Adrian.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.

MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Twp. tool company plans $41 million expansion

LIME CITY — Milling-tool company IMCO Carbide Tool will remain in Perrysburg Township after receiving a tax exemption this week as it plans a $41 million expansion and 92 additional jobs. The company received unanimous approval for a 10 year, 100% tax abatement, from the trustees. “It is in...
PERRYSBURG, OH
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
wdet.org

Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement

Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy