Read full article on original website
Related
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
wlen.com
Adrian College Welcomes Class of 2026
Adrian, MI – Adrian is in the middle of their yearly population boost, as students are returning to Adrian College and Siena Heights University for the 2022-23 academic year. More than 600 new students were welcomed by Adrian College President Jeffrey Docking and his staff during their recent matriculation...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
13abc.com
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You’re probably used to seeing the 180th flying their jets around lately with all their drills. But for the next few days, you may spot some more unique and rare aircraft. “We are the AirPower History Tour, that’s what we brand ourselves,” said Jacques Robitaille,...
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
wlen.com
MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects
Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
thesalinepost.com
City Grants Conditional Special Land Use for Marijuana Provisioning Center at Car Wash Site
Saline City Council voted unanimously Monday night to grant conditional approval of an application for a special land use to allow a medical marijuana provisioning center at 660 E. Michigan Ave. That property is currently home to Zax Auto Wash. No residents spoke during a public hearing on the issue.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
wlen.com
Tire Collection Day Set for Next Thursday in Adrian
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Solid Waste Department will be facilitating a tire collection day next Thursday in Adrian. County residents can recycle unwanted passenger vehicle tires for a nominal fee next Thursday, August 25th from 2pm-6pm at the Lenawee County Recycling Drop Off Site on River Street in Adrian.
Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.
MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Twp. tool company plans $41 million expansion
LIME CITY — Milling-tool company IMCO Carbide Tool will remain in Perrysburg Township after receiving a tax exemption this week as it plans a $41 million expansion and 92 additional jobs. The company received unanimous approval for a 10 year, 100% tax abatement, from the trustees. “It is in...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Michigan GOP sides with disavowed Hillsdale delegates for state convention
Turns out the political convention held in a parking lot was the proper one after all. In an ongoing fight for influence in the Hillsdale County Republican Party, the Michigan GOP has picked a side as it pertains to next week’s state convention. The state party Friday chose to...
wlen.com
City Closing on Purchase of Adrian Inn Today, to Utilize Building for Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents
Adrian, MI – WLEN News concludes the week-long series of stories on what the Adrian City Commission has called a humanitarian crisis…the Riverview Terrace Apartment situation. Today, the City of Adrian is closing on the purchase of the Adrian Inn on West Maumee street in an effort to...
wdet.org
Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement
Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
Comments / 0