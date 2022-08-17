Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants
Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest
New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video, MLBer Told Cops He Was Celebrating Braves Win Before Stop
2:07 PM PT -- New police video shows Ozuna told a cop he had celebrated the Braves' big win over the Mets on Thursday night with a few beers before he was ultimately arrested for DUI on Friday morning. In the footage, you can clearly hear Ozuna tell an officer,...
Braves initiate extension talks with Dansby Swanson after Michael Harris deal
The Atlanta Braves have been making key signings to their roster in the last few years. During the MLB trade deadline, they locked up star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year deal, keeping him for the long haul. Just two days ago, they made another key signing, extending standout rookie Michael Harris to an eight-year deal.
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
Report: Braves open extension talks with SS Dansby Swanson
The Braves have opened extension talks with Dansby Swanson, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. At this point, there’s nothing to indicate that talks have moved beyond the initial stages, though Heyman adds that there is “less whispered negativity” with these discussions than there was with Freddie Freeman a year ago. Swanson is represented by Excel Sports Management, who also represented Freeman until he reportedly dismissed them in June.
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. “We’re playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting...
Bulls could trade for notable former first-round pick?
With Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and (hopefully) Lonzo Ball already in tow, the Chicago Bulls might be taking steps to address the last hole in their starting lineup. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke with an unnamed East executive this week, who said that the Charlotte Hornets could look to...
Once Undrafted, Is this Power Bat Destined for the Cubs Lineup?
From undrafted to Triple-A, the Chicago Cubs' Matt Mervis sits one step away from the Show.
theScore
Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom remain with first-team offense during Bears' final training camp practice
The Chicago Bears offensive line has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the offseason. And on the final day of training camp, things have gotten interesting. For the second straight practice, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom lined up at right guard and right tackle with the first-team offense. They also started last Thursday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Chicago Linebacker Roquan Smith Reportedly Plans to Play Out Contract with Bears
The preseason contract drama between the Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith appears to have ended … for now. The fifth-year NFL veteran reportedly plans to play out the rest of his contract, which runs through 2022, with his current team. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Smith...
