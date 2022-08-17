Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Tough when you’re not the at-fault driver in a crash but the one who goes to jail because of warrants
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 46-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, entering auto with intent to commit theft and criminal attempt after she was caught on a ring in Alexander crossing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 attempting to get into several vehicles in the parking area. She was then seen attempting to open doors on some of the apartments. She was later identified, warrants taken and she was arrested for her criminal attempt on entering autos.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple arrested after drugs found next to toddler's Happy Meal in SUV, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies say a couple who was pulled over along Interstate 85 earlier this month had a stash of drugs next to a toddler who was sitting in the back seat. Jonathan Loftis, 34, of Conyers, and Bethany Smith, 23, of LaGrange, were charged with...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
Man suspected of spray-painting swastika on Rainbow crosswalks arrested after standoff in Midtown
ATLANTA — Police said the man suspected of spray-painting a swastika on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalks for two nights in row was arrested after a lengthy SWAT standoff in Midtown Friday evening. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was LIVE from Midtown on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. moments...
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
Grandmother says granddaughter was shot 4 times in her driveway
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A woman was shot multiple times in the driveway at her grandmother's home in McDonough earlier this month; the police department said this shooting could be connected to two others that happened over the span of roughly an hour. “We thought they were shooting firecrackers,” described...
fox5atlanta.com
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say
DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
Man found shot to death in parking lot at a sports bar in Duluth, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man at a sports bar in Duluth. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was LIVE on the scene Saturday morning during Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Police said just after 2:30 a.m., they responded...
Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment. Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door. Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will be utilizing more platforms to prevent an increase in lower level crimes for community members in coming weeks. In July the local police department documented 22 shoplifting incidents — typically occurring at the local Walmart located on Hudson Bridge Road. There have been an additional 18 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.
fox5atlanta.com
Kia vehicles being targeted by thieves in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Teenagers who are not even legally able to drive, steal cars and go on joyrides. This is not brand new, but with the advent of cell phones and social media, the unlawful activity is increasing. The Atlanta police commanders reviewed a lengthy post chronicling some Milwaukee teens who...
Georgia man arrested after impersonating real estate agent, police officer to avoid arrest
Investigators say a metro Atlanta man claimed he was both a real estate agent and a police officer in order to avoid being arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and criminal trespassing.
Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for rape suspect
TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – A rape investigation is underway after woman was sexually assaulted near a church last week. According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on Aug. 9, 2022, at a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway at around 2:00 p.m. The victim was entering […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Man killed outside Gwinnett sports bar
A man killed outside a Gwinnett County sports bar early Saturday morning, police said. The Gwinnett Police said officers responded to Sportstime Bar & Grille.
‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges
SPALDING COUNTY ,Ga. — A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges. Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies also...
WXIA 11 Alive
$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out
ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight. In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater. Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man...
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
Deputies searching for shooter after car hit, shot up along I-85
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County are looking for the driver of an older style white Cadillac that hit and shot another car along Interstate 85 Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 23 in the northbound lanes of the interstate in Troup County.
WTVM
Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
