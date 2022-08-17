ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”

By Kacie Sinton.
KJCT8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference

Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

New ballot measure to offer nutritious meals for kids in public schools, free

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new ballot measure is on the table for the upcoming November elections. The Healthy School Meals for All (HSMA) campaign aims to help kids in public schools receive healthy, nutritious meals for free. It got started by the anti-hunger advocates, which included a farmer, rancher, school nutrition director, anti-hunger leaders, and other supporters who wanted to let voters know about the campaign. They held a meeting on Thursday, August 18, to discuss the campaign and why voters should pass it.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, CO
City
Mesa, CO
State
Missouri State
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Politics Courts#Politics State#Clerk
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
MONTROSE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KJCT8

Warming trend and dry conditions to return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy