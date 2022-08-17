DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”

Read full article on original website
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference
Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
KJCT8
“Make Colorado Affordable” housing measure qualifies for November ballot
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Election Division announced Friday that Proposed Initiative #108, a measure meant to establish a dedicated state fund for affordable housing, has received enough signatures to be included on the 2022 election ballot. The Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for...
Claims of serial killer on Western Slope called a "hoax" by local law enforcement
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter. Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image...
KJCT8
New ballot measure to offer nutritious meals for kids in public schools, free
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new ballot measure is on the table for the upcoming November elections. The Healthy School Meals for All (HSMA) campaign aims to help kids in public schools receive healthy, nutritious meals for free. It got started by the anti-hunger advocates, which included a farmer, rancher, school nutrition director, anti-hunger leaders, and other supporters who wanted to let voters know about the campaign. They held a meeting on Thursday, August 18, to discuss the campaign and why voters should pass it.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
KJCT8
Extra police and security presence at Central High School due to unsubstantiated threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents dropping their kids off at Central High School this morning may have seen a higher than normal amount of security and police on campus, but District 51 staff have confirmed that the reason for the added security was out of “an abundance of caution.”
Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose
The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest House on Market Has Million Dollar View
This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy. This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage. Just Out...
The Perfect Speed Limit For Grand Junction’s Riverside Parkway
Have you driven Grand Junction, Colorado's awesome Riverside Parkway? While a valuable resource for motorists in the valley, it seems as though the speed limit is a matter of opinion. For the bulk of the Riverside Parkway, the posted speed limit is 40 MPH. I typically find myself doing 45,...
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
See the Grand Junction Fire Department Extinguish a Semi Truck
Fires can be incredibly scary and a recent one in Grand Junction, Colorado was extra frightening as a semi-truck burst into flames on the side of a busy road. Luckily, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the truck. Location of Grand Junction Semi...
KJCT8
Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts fundraiser for animal shelter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you have a dog in need of a bath, you’re in luck. This weekend, Paddleboard Adventure Company is providing this service for a small fee that will benefit Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “So you can bring your dog down, and for $5,...
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
KJCT8
Upcoming and ongoing construction projects affecting traffic for the week of August 21
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has released it’s weekly report on upcoming construction that may affect traffic through next week. Some projects are ongoing from this week. 24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project - City of Grand Junction. G Road is now...
nbc11news.com
Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
Montrose Airport Continues to Expand Adding New Connecting Flights
The boom continues for the Montrose Regional Airport with a big announcement over the past week about new connecting Flights and the return of Delta airlines to the Western Slope. The news comes as the expansion project at the airport continues with the addition of a second level to the...
KJCT8
Warming trend and dry conditions to return
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
nbc11news.com
Storm activity possible for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
Cyclones storm past Grand Junction
The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
