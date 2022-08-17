ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Baby Phat Comeback: Iconic Early Aughts Mall Brand Returns With New PUMA Collab

By Alison Abbey
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBWS5_0hKrHDXp00

It’s a sunny day in Y2K. You’re strutting onto campus like you’re stepping onto a catwalk. “Try Again” by Aaliyah is bumping in your head. (It wouldn’t be bumping in your ears for another year when the iPod debuted in 2001.) Your two-way buzzes at your hip. You pause to run a finger over your glittery lip-gloss and catch your reflection in the window. Dripping in head-to-toe blue velour, you pull the zipper of your body-hugging track jacket to just the right spot and turn around to admire the Siamese cat emblazoned on the back. Forget Juicy Couture. You’re a Baby Phat girl.

It’s hard to describe the chokehold Kimora Lee Simmons’ globally-rocked Baby Phat line had on us in the aughts. Created as an offshoot of her then husband Def Jam founder and all-around mogul Russell Simmons’ Phat Farm line, Baby Phat became a moment-defining crossroads between fashion and culture. While the line may have been born out of urban streetwear, it went on to epitomize the type of luxury we lived for in the aughts. With its roots planted firmly in hip hop and inspired by the genre’s biggest artists of the day, Baby Phat was nouveau riche in the best way. It was denim as formalwear. It was blinged out. It was body positive and inclusive. Tracksuits, denim, swimwear, shoes, even a special-edition Motorola cell phone — supermodel Simmons had us all working it in our Baby Phat.

And that included some of the hottest artists of the day too — from Alicia Keys and Lil Kim to Paris Hilton and Aaliyah herself, the reigning queens of the pop culture scene were often photographed in pieces from the iconic line.

Now, PUMA is bringing the Phat back with a new collab that has us ready to show off our fabulosity (IYKYK).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Lnwj_0hKrHDXp00

PUMA


Buy:
PUMA x Baby Phat Mayze Sandal
at
$75

Inspired by the fast-paced neon under-glow of the aughties street scene, the new apparel and footwear collection draws in iconic silhouettes with a feminine twist, imbued with all the confidence and power of the early-2000s It Girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYr5R_0hKrHDXp00

PUMA


Buy:
PUMA x Baby Phat Mayze Sneakers
at
$110

It wouldn’t be PUMA without shoes that are equal parts style and staple. Enter the Mayze Sandal, a fuzzy platform sandal with a sneaker-style sole and with pops of pink and patterned details in its design. And for the sneakerheads there’s the PUMA Mayze , a classic white all-leather upper with bight pops of pink and signature branded charms. Of course, both pairs are emblazoned with the PUMA and Baby Phat logos for double the chic street cred.

On the apparel side a very now bralette gets an ’00s makeover in baby pink; a matching pair of bike tights shows off a gold Baby Phat logo on the hip and a PUMA label on the booty; and the babydoll tee makes a triumphant return by way of the Fierce Fitted Tee in pink. with an allover PUMA x Baby Phat logo design and the telltale Siamese cat taking center stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcdcB_0hKrHDXp00

PUMA


Buy:
PUMA x Baby Phat Fierce Fitted Tee
at
$35

The then-meets-now of it all promises to appeal to a wide array of women across various age groups. Those of us who were lucky enough to thrive in the time of Baby Phat will rejoice at the return of a legendary part of our fashion history, while Gen Z will surely be drawn in by the streetstyle designs that are just as of the moment as they are a throwback.

Nowhere is this juxtaposition more apparent than in the line’s campaign, which stars Simmons alongside daughters Ming Lee Simmons, 22, and Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, who toddled the runways of their mom’s fashion shows as children. “Start your engines,” Kimora wrote in an Instagram post teasing the collection: “We can’t wait for you to see it!”

PUMA

Retailing from $25 to $110, the collection is now available on PUMA.com (as well as FootLocker.com , ChampsSports.com and select Foot Locker and Champs Sports stores).

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’

A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together. Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Kimora
Person
Russell Simmons
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Puma#Paris Fashion#Ipod#Siamese#Phat Farm#Motorola
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy