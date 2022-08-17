I'm so glad people are starting to recognize that domestic violence happens against men and not just women. My husband's old business partner was abused and when the neighbors called the cops they arrested him. Even though he was burnt from scalding oil and had scratches, while she had no marks. He was the one arrested because he was bigger and a man. The cop's said, they are programmed to believe the women, plus most men are embarrassed to admit to being abused by a woman. 🌺🌟
lost my Mom to a lung disease. 6 of us kids, nobody lost control and yes it was a tough time and still is, but not an excuse to do whatever !!!!!
Responding directly to what is written in this artical, one of the first things that is said by Matt, is that we ask everyone for privacy on this! And then he lays out a story line to try and justify his abusive wife's behavior, which of course is bizarre in itself?! If he understands the dynamics surrounding her abusive behavior, why did he make a report against her?! Obviously, this is crap!!! I've seen children and young adults act this way due to a parent loss, but not an adult! This gal is out of her mind and I can assure you that this was not the first time she has attacked him! And, IMHO all of their sweet accolades they shared with each other is just both of them deflecting exactly the opposite of what is happening in their marriage! They are both embarrassed with themselves knowing that they are on the rocks, but want everybody else to think everything is fine! Obviously, they will be divorced within a year, or less!
Comments / 68