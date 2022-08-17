Read full article on original website
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40
Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale
Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now
Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
I spent $397 on Kim Kardashian’s skincare & tried it for a month – there was a big issue but there’s an item I recommend
WHEN I posted my SKKN by Kim shopping haul on Instagram in June, everyone was curious: What did I really think of it? Was it worth it?. Over a month into using her line, I've made up my mind – and while I'm not all complaints, I still can't wrap my head around the prices.
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
I’m a bridal shop owner and these are the signs that a bride is going to be to difficult to dress
CHOOSING a wedding dress can be one of the most daunting tasks brides face ahead of their big day. Brides spend months trying to pick their perfect attire while sticking to a budget as they attend fitting appointments at different stores. Bridal store owner Anna Cirignaco has claimed she knows...
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
2 High-Protein Foods Experts Say You Should Eat Every Evening For Younger-Looking Skin
This post has been updated since its initial publish date, 3/1/22, to feature more expert insight and suggestions. Apart from ample hydration, moisturizing and daily cleansing, a major part of any successful and healthy skincare routine is a well-ba...
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
2 Kinds Of Food You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 7, 2022. Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how...
Experts Agree: Women Over 40 Should Avoid These 3 Layering Mistakes–They Make Thinning Hair So Obvious!
When it comes to boosting volume and bringing life back to the thinning, flat hair many women experience over 40, one of the best options is typically to go with a layered haircut. However, it’s important to remember that not all layers are created equally—which is to say that, if you go with the wrong ‘do, you could end up making matters worse and draw even more attention to signs of thinning.
3 Life-Changing Hair Hacks For Women Dealing With Bald Spots
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 13, 2022. Hair loss is an extremely common beauty issue many women deal with as they age. It can stem from a number of factors, from a lack of essential nutrients to prolonged perio...
