ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Henderson County prepares for reappraisal as property values continue to climb

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8zMl_0hKrH4gX00

Henderson County is preparing for its 2023 reappraisal, meaning new and increased property values are on the horizon for local taxpayers.

County Tax Administrator Darlene Burgess presented plans to the Henderson County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday. The goal of the 2023 reappraisal is to appraise all real property at 100% of its fair market value as of Jan. 1, 2023. Real property includes land, buildings, structures and improvements.

While the state requires a reappraisal every eight years, Henderson County has conducted one every four years since 1995.

Henderson County conducts in-house appraisals, which is a staff consisting of nine appraisers, a manager, an analyst, and one clerical assistant.

Henderson County currently has 69,433 parcels. That number fluctuates as land is subdivided and recombined. Approximately 50,825 (68%) of the county’s parcels are considered improved, meaning a structure is located on the parcel.

Additionally, 1,604 parcels receive a deferment for forestry, agriculture, horticulture or wildlife conservation. County Tax Administrator Darlene Burgess explained that with deferment, the properties are valued at less than fair market value. These parcels are subject to review at any time.

The county has 2,192 parcels exempt or excluded from taxation for qualifying reasons such as charitable, religious or government-owned.

How are property values determined?

State law says real property is to be valued at its “true value in money.”

True value in money is the same as market value, which is the “price estimated in terms of money at which the property would change hands between a willing and financially-able buyer and a willing seller, neither being under any compulsion to buy or to sell and both having reasonable knowledge of all the uses to which the property is adapted and for which it is capable of being used.”

Market value is determined by the most recent sales activity in the local real estate market.  Only arms-length transactions are used to measure market value. Short sales, related party transactions, foreclosures, multi-parcel sales or other types of sales that are not arms-length transactions are not used to measure market value.

Properties under construction will be appraised at the percentage of completion as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Property values can change during a non-appraisal year due to physical changes made to the property, among other things. Examples include the addition of outbuildings, pools, or additions to the existing structure.

Henderson County assessors use a mass appraisal approach to value property. Similar properties are grouped together into market areas or neighborhoods for evaluation. Henderson County has 1,183 market areas.

Burgess said mass appraisals cost much less than the typical fee appraisals and are a quicker process.

The public should be aware that appraisers do not go inside the homes they visit, Burgess said.  Most recent sales are given the most weight during the valuation process, and the local real estate market is continuously monitored.

'Thriving’ local real estate market

Henderson County’s real estate market is thriving, Burgess said. Local sales are strong, and building is growing both in the residential and commercial markets.

The median home price is an important market indicator and is derived from Henderson County sales reported by the MLS (multiple listing service).  As of July 2022, Henderson County’s median home price for a single-family home is $395,000. The average number of days on the market for a home is 22, and there is a 1.4-month supply. The median price for all properties, including vacant parcels, is $350,000.

The median home price means that half of the homes sold below the median and half the homes sold above it. While the median home price is an indicator of the market value and is derived from homes that have sold, it cannot be solely used to estimate property values in the county.

It comes as no shock that the median home price is up significantly from previous years. In 2021, the median sales price for a single-family home was $325,000, with an average of 54 days on the market and a 2.8-months supply.

In 2020, the median sales price was $286,250, with 63 days on the market, and a 4.5-months supply. For 2019, the median was $271,128, with 56 days on the market and a 4.2-months supply.

Burgess also shared the median home prices in July 2022 for Henderson County’s municipalities:

  • Hendersonville - $340,000
  • Flat Rock - $379,900
  • Fletcher - $390,000
  • Laurel Park - $417,500
  • Mills River - $456,900
  • Saluda - $333,750

Building permits continue to rise as well. For fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022), 2,108 residential permits were issued at an estimated construction cost of over $335.6 million. Additionally, 269 commercial permits have been issued at an estimated construction cost of over $159.2 million.

2023 tentative reappraisal schedule

  • Oct. 1, 2022: schedules of values presented to the board of commissioners by the tax assessor; public hearing scheduled and publication authorized by commissioners. Schedules of values made available for public inspection.
  • Nov. 7: public hearing on the schedules of values
  • Nov. 23: the schedules of values adopted by the board of commissioners
  • Dec. 1 - Jan. 31: Educational and informational sessions conducted by the assessor to community groups, civic organizations and taxpayers throughout the county
  • Jan. 1: effective date of 2023 reappraisal.
  • Feb. 1: notices of value change mailed to taxpayers
  • January – April 14: informal appeals heard by the assessor until the Board of Equalization and Review convenes
  • April 15: Board of Equalization and Review convenes
  • May 15: Board of Equalization and Review adjourns. After this date, no new appeals can be filed. Appeals timely filed will be heard by the board.
  • June 30: Latest date the fiscal year 2024 tax rate is established by the board of commissioners
  • August 2023: 2023 tax bills will be mailed to property owners.

For transparency, the county plans to upload the tax office’s presentation to the county website, www.hendersoncountync.gov.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County prepares for reappraisal as property values continue to climb

Comments / 1

Related
Mountain Xpress

Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing

While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Site cleared for new Spartanburg police HQ construction

SPARTANBURG — A site for the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters at the corner of West Saint John and North Forest streets has been cleared of trees ahead of construction. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in 2023. "We are looking at one year of construction...
SPARTANBURG, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Woodfin Development Controversy 2.0

Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
WOODFIN, NC
my40.tv

Hendersonville City Council to discuss social districts

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, Hendersonville City Council is set to discuss the idea of implementing social districts. According to city documents, Council Member Lyndsey Simpson requested the discussion. Social Districts by News 13 WLOS on Scribd. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Government
County
Henderson County, NC
City
Saluda, NC
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville to share updates on the Municipal Golf Course

The City of Asheville Community & Regional Entertainment Facilities Department will present updates on the process of selecting a qualified company to manage the day to day operations of the Municipal Golf Course at a community meeting on September 1. Topics of discussion will include rates, transitioning employees between companies and general topics of interest to golfers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”

Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, NC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Property#Property Values#Residential Property#Foreclosure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
theshelbyreport.com

Greene Concepts Upgrades Bottling Plant In Marion, NC

Greene Concepts is continuing to make additional improvements within and around its beverage and water bottling plant in Marion, North Carolina. “As sales continue to expand nationally and locally, the company experiences increased trailer traffic to its bottling plant. Resurfacing of all surrounding roadways leading to and around the plant, along with our parking lot, prepares our production facility to better receive trailers from larger national retail outlets,” said Ken Porter, Greene Concepts bottling plant manager.
MARION, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
The Post and Courier

Greenville County Council rejects 3 dense housing projects along rural roads

Greenville County Council unanimously denied a trio of rezoning requests along busy rural roads as county leaders continue to engage in a tug of war against sprawl. Two of the requests rejected Aug. 16 covered the same property along Log Shoals Road in Simpsonville, while a third request included properties on either side of Griffin Mill Road in Piedmont.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
visitoconeesc.com

Museum of the Cherokee in SC

There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
theonefeather.com

N.C. Trail of Tears Assoc. hosting 25th Annual Conference & Symposium

The North Carolina Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Cherokee at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the infamous Trail of Tears, which removed the majority of Cherokees in 1838-39 to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma. North Carolina’s history is unique in that, though 3,000 Cherokees were removed from the state, some remained in the mountains or returned home to become the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).
CHEROKEE, NC
WSPA 7News

Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WESTMINSTER, SC
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy