Soccer

90min

Orlando City's Alexandre Pato to undergo knee surgery

Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato will undergo exploratory surgery on his right knee on September 9. The team confirmed the injury and procedure, but not any recovery timeline. “Pato is an incredible competitor and we’re sad to see him suffer this injury. But we know he will work to get...
ORLANDO, FL
90min

Riqui Puig shows 'bravery' in LA Galaxy debut

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has praised the 'bravery' of teammate Riqui Puig following his debut for the club on Friday night. Puig was introduced in the 62nd minute of the Galaxy's 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders. During his 28 minutes on the field, the Spanish midfielder completed 25 of his 26 passes, created one chance, and attempted one shot.
MLS
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Gonzalo Higuain credits Alejandro Pozuelo for improved Inter Miami form

Gonzalo Higuain has credited his recent upturn in form to the arrival of Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami. The Herons paid $150k guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) plus add-ons to bring Pozuelo aboard in July, filling their longstanding need for a creative presence in midfield. Prior to Pozuelo's...
MLS
90min

90min

