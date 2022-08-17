Read full article on original website
Manchester City 6-0 Tomiris-Turan: Player ratings as City progress in Champions League
Player ratings from Manchester City's Champions League victory over Tomiris-Turan.
Luis Suarez fires warning to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after red card
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez warns Darwin Nunez that Premier League defenders will target him more often after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Club America earn historic 7-0 win over Cruz Azul
Club America made history on Saturday night, triumphing 7-0 over Cruz Azul to mark the biggest victory over their rival.
New York Red Bulls 1-1 FC Cincinnati: Player ratings as Miazga & Klimala score in stalemate
The New York Red Bulls battled from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Former RBNY center-back Matt Miazga opened his FC Cincinnati account after just 13 minutes, heading home Alvaro Barreal's free-kick to give the visitors the lead against the run of play.
Orlando City's Alexandre Pato to undergo knee surgery
Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato will undergo exploratory surgery on his right knee on September 9. The team confirmed the injury and procedure, but not any recovery timeline. “Pato is an incredible competitor and we’re sad to see him suffer this injury. But we know he will work to get...
Riqui Puig shows 'bravery' in LA Galaxy debut
LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has praised the 'bravery' of teammate Riqui Puig following his debut for the club on Friday night. Puig was introduced in the 62nd minute of the Galaxy's 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders. During his 28 minutes on the field, the Spanish midfielder completed 25 of his 26 passes, created one chance, and attempted one shot.
NYCFC claim former Inter Miami winger Matias Pellegrini via waivers
New York City FC have claimed Argentine winger Matias Pellegrini off the MLS waivers list, the club announced Friday.
Ronaldinho backs Gabriel Jesus to become one of the best in Europe
Gabriel Jesus has the 'love' & support at Arsenal to become one of the best in Europe, claims Ronaldinho.
Unai Emery urges Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in Juan Foyth
Unai Emery has urged Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in right-back Juan Foyth.
Gonzalo Higuain credits Alejandro Pozuelo for improved Inter Miami form
Gonzalo Higuain has credited his recent upturn in form to the arrival of Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami. The Herons paid $150k guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) plus add-ons to bring Pozuelo aboard in July, filling their longstanding need for a creative presence in midfield. Prior to Pozuelo's...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang green lights Chelsea move as Barcelona receive bid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to join Chelsea and a part-exchange bid involving Marcos Alonso has been lodged with Barcelona, 90min understands.
Inter 3-0 Spezia: Dominant Nerazzurri cruise to victory
Match report from Inter 3-0 Spezia in Serie A.
Newcastle have second Joao Pedro bid rejected; talks continue
Newcastle have had a second bid for Watford forward Joao Pedro rejected, 90min understands, but talks between the two clubs are continuing.
Atlanta United remain 'very motivated' to make MLS Cup Playoffs, insists Santiago Sosa
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa insists he and his teammates remain 'very focused' on dragging the club into the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Casemiro agrees personal terms with Man Utd & set to undergo medical
Casemiro has agreed personal terms with Man Utd and is set for a medical ahead of a move away from Real Madrid.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Jamie Vardy signs new Leicester contract until 2024
Jamie Vardy has signed a contract extension at Leicester City that commits his future to the club until 2024.
Leicester 1-2 Southampton: Che Adams double inspires Saints comeback win
Southampton came from behind for a second week in a row but this time earned all three points with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Gabriel Jesus had to leave Man City for Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Jesus was ready to take the next step in his career and become a leader rather than a squad player.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea enquire about Maguire; Real Madrid eye Hojbjerg
Saturday's transfer rumours include Harry Maguire, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nicolas Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cody Gakpo, Marcos Alonso & more.
