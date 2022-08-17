ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday at Western & Southern Open: McNally loses thriller, locals headed to U.S. Open

By Adam Baum, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
MASON, Ohio ‒ Wednesday afternoon's 2-hour, 23-minute match between local pro Caty McNally and world No. 5 Ons Jabeur may end up as one of the best matches from the entire Western & Southern Open tournament when it's all said and done.

McNally, who's from Madeira, lost the first set 6-3, then with a 5-4 lead in the second set, McNally broke Jabeur's serve to take the set and force a decisive third set.

The third set was captivating. Momentum and big shots were traded back and forth. McNally, up 6-5 in the third, had two match points against Jabeur's serve but was unable to convert and the match went to a third-set tiebreaker.

Once in the tiebreaker, Jabeur started to pull away and found herself with two looks at match point, but this time, it was McNally who saved them, the hometown crowd adding to the excitement behind her.

McNally had another look in the tiebreaker at her third match point but she couldn't convert and Jabeur put the match away.

Locals headed to U.S. Open

J.J. Wolf lost Monday in the Western & Southern Open main draw, but it's still been a productive summer on the ATP Tour for the Cincinnati native.

So productive, in fact, that Wolf was just awarded a wild card into the upcoming U.S. Open main draw after winning the U.S. Open wild card challenge.

Wolf, 23, finished with 106 points thanks largely to reaching the quarterfinals at the Citi Open ATP 500. Wolf is also five spots out from direct acceptance into the US Open main draw.

Wolf will be joined in New York by two other Greater Cincinnati players in Peyton Stearns and 17-year-old Eleana Yu.

Stearns, of Mason, came one win away this week from playing her way through qualifying into the main draw of the W&S Open.

Yu, of Mason, won the singles title at the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s National Championships on Sunday in San Diego, earning a wild card into the main draw of the US Open.

