Read full article on original website
Jerome A Allen
3d ago
He's getting life for sure. Prayers and condolences to the families of the victims lives he took.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
Man found dead on downtown sidewalk near Bexar County Justice Center, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on a downtown sidewalk early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the intersection of W. Nueva and S. Flores just before 2 a.m. for a welfare check on what a passerby said was a body laying on the downtown sidewalk just two blocks from the River Walk, and mere steps from the Bexar County Justice Center.
Argument between two friends over money issues leads to one getting shot, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two friends turned violent early Sunday morning and ended with one of the men shot. It happened around 12:51 a.m. in the 8500 block of State Highway 151 on the west side of town. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who...
Off-duty BCSO detention deputy arrested for criminal mischief, facing possible termination
SAN ANTONIO — A 17 year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for criminal mischief Saturday morning and is now possibly facing termination from the agency, officials say. Around 12:55 a.m., Adelina Agosto is reported to have drunkenly showed up to someone's residence. When that person...
WPMI
Off-duty corporal arrested after damaging home while intoxicated, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — An off-duty deputy in Texas is facing charges after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Adelina Agosto, who is a corporal for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after someone called 911 that a person was trying to break into a home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio: man shoots, kills suspect during robbery
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said. At 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers responded to a robbery at the 7700 block of Culebra Road, a report from the San Antonio Police Department stated. When officers arrived to the scene, […]
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
Police investigating after man found shot while standing in his front yard
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire while standing in his front yard Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Austin St. just east of downtown. The 39-year-old victim told police that an unknown vehicle drove by his...
'It's a hard day' | Family of missing Lina Sardar Khil mark another month without their daughter
SAN ANTONIO — Missing for eight months. San Antonio police are still searching for 4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing last year on December 20. The toddler girl vanished from the playground of the apartment complex where she lived with her family. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Antonio mother 'clinging to life' due to neglect from children; 3 arrested
SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in custody after neglecting care for their 57-year-old mother to the point that she's "clinging to life" at a San Antonio hospital, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The suspects are 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero. They've been...
KTSA
Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
KTSA
Woman arrested, accused of beating, robbing man of clothes and car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is facing multiple charges after a man was beaten, robbed and dumped in his own car. San Antonio police say 22-year-old Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez got together with the 19-year-old victim August 5, the two hanging out at an unknown address. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally shooting mother’s boyfriend on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is in custody after San Antonio police said he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend on the North Side overnight. At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, police...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after fatally shooting his mom's boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was shot several times by his girlfriend’s son, police say. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd at around 3:32 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman and her boyfriend were...
fox7austin.com
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
Woman slipped out of handcuffs, smashed window on deputy's cruiser following assault incident
HELOTES, Texas — Three women are now in custody after a crash with a BCSO cruiser in far west Bexar County early Thursday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. BCSO deputies said they were called out to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
San Antonio man who brutally killed woman with ax, machete sentenced to 70 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – It took a jury about an hour to sentence a man to 70 years in prison for a brutal attack on a woman in November of 2020. The same jury found Rafael Castillo guilty of murder on Tuesday after deliberating for a little over an hour.
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
San Antonio couple killed in suspected drunk driver crash in Corpus Christi
The crash occurred on Mustang Island near Corpus Christi.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 3