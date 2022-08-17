ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Officials: Boston hospital targeted with harassment following criticism of transgender youth program

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSb6z_0hKrEFm000

BOSTON — A Boston hospital has received numerous harassing calls and emails after online commentary was critical of their transgender youth health program last week, according to hospital officials.

The tweet in question was posted by a controversial Twitter account called Libs of Tik Tok, and claims the hospital is offering transgender surgeries for young girls. The tweet received over 4,000 comments and went viral on Twitter. The account also wrote a scathing article about the alleged operations happening there.

A Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) spokesperson wanted to set the record straight.

“The article and the online attention that followed was based on the incorrect statement that Boston Children’s performs hysterectomies on minors in connection with transgender care,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “In response to commentary last week critical of our Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) Program, Boston Children’s Hospital has been the target of a large volume of hostile internet activity, phone calls, and harassing emails including threats of violence toward our clinicians and staff.”

BCH is home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the country. According to their website, the GeMS program has cared for more than 1,000 families to date.

“For a hysterectomy performed as part of gender-affirming care, Boston Children’s requires a patient to be capable of consenting for themselves,” the BCH spokesperson said. “Boston Children’s does not -- and will not -- perform a hysterectomy as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18.”

BCH’s President says he has signed on as an endorsing organization of the Equality Act, which is federal legislation that would provide affirmative, legal nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans both in the workplace and the community.

“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narrative upon which they are based,” BCH wrote. “We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children’s community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care

The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
BOSTON, MA
clearpublicist.com

Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment

Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

New study finds half of cancer deaths could be preventable

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study on cancer could change the way the disease is treated going forward. The medical journal The Lancet said that nearly half of all cancer deaths in 2019 could have been prevented. The Lancet used data from a 2019 study which looked into 23 cancer...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Youth Program#Racism#Libs Of Tik Tok#Boston Children#Bch
newbedfordguide.com

U.S. Attorney Rollins statement regarding alleged threats made to Boston Children’s Hospital

“News about the alleged threats directed at Boston Children’s Hospital transgender health program is disturbing to say the least. Children deserve an opportunity to thrive and grow as their own authentic selves. Parents/guardians and health care providers who support them in that journey should be allowed to do so free of threats and harassment. I want to make it clear that the Department of Justice will ensure equal protection of transgender people under the law.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
mybackyardnews.com

ENGLISH HIGH SCHOOL – 200TH ANNIVERSARY GALA

BOSTON, MASS. (Issued August 2022) — Robert H. Prince Jr., a Roxbury native who over a 25-year career worked his way up from bus driver to General Manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), has taken a leadership role in the planning and fundraising for the 200th Anniversary Gala for his alma mater, The English High School of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of assault with an umbrella at Quincy Center T stop

QUINCY, Mass. — A Brockton man was arrested Monday after allegedly striking another passenger with an umbrella at the Quincy Center MBTA stop. Transit Police say the assault was reported by a customer service agent around 7:15 a.m. They located the victim, a 60-year-old man, who told them he was walking toward the fare gates when another man accused him of taking his photo.
iheart.com

Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
115K+
Followers
122K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy