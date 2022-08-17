Joyce Ann White, age 69, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. At an early age she accepted Christ at Little Blue Springs Church and later in life she transitioned to First Baptist Church in Horse Cave, where she was a member. In 2008 she received her GED from Caverna High School. She was a former employee of Federal Motors. Her love for life will be missed by all who knew her.

MUNFORDVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO