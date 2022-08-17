Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Joyce Ann White
Joyce Ann White, age 69, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. At an early age she accepted Christ at Little Blue Springs Church and later in life she transitioned to First Baptist Church in Horse Cave, where she was a member. In 2008 she received her GED from Caverna High School. She was a former employee of Federal Motors. Her love for life will be missed by all who knew her.
wcluradio.com
Beatrice Gravil Morris
Beatrice Gravil Morris, 82, of Brownsville passed away at 10:09 AM August 19, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Lum Gravil and Mae Whobrey Gravil. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bert Gravil, Trenton Gravil and Herbert Gravil and two sisters, Oleta Seaton Woodward and Olene Miles.
wcluradio.com
John Hydash Jr
John Hydash Jr., age 46 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Edmonton, KY. John was born on September 23, 1975 in Phillipsburg, NJ to the late John Hydash. Sr. and Deanna Lobb Winn. He was an employee of Gingerich Construction. Survivors Include:. His Parents- Deanna...
wcluradio.com
Oval (Thompson) Myers
Oval (Thompson) Myers, 91, of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Mt. Hermon, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 17th, at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Cassie Isabell (Williams) and Hugh Burton Thompson, and was the youngest of nine children. She was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church. Oval married Robert Myers who preceded her in death on October 20, 2008. Oval retried from HGP in Indiana and was a homemaker who raised a family of six children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Martha Jane Smith
Martha Jane Smith, 86 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born January 27, 1936 to the late Ervin and Martha Howell Hurt. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Vermon Smith in 2014. Three brothers, Arnold, Garold and Donald Hurt. A sister Jean Dubree.
wcluradio.com
PHOTO: Glasgow native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville
PHILIPPINE SEA – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Milsten, from Glasgow, Ky., counts target hits during small arms training on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 8, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
wcluradio.com
Barren man arrested after drugs found in car
CAVE CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he had fentanyl-laced methamphetamine inside his vehicle. Lawrence T. Carter, 49, was allegedly driving a vehicle along Old Munfordville Road. Police conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle. Officers located the methamphetamine and a handgun. Carter was...
Comments / 0