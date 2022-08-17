ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Pack on the Loose After Hole Was ‘Deliberately Cut in Their Enclosure’ at Vancouver Zoo

By Emily Morgan
 3 days ago
After someone intentionally cut a hole in a Vancouver zoo’s fence, a pack of wolves is on the loose in the Canadian city.

Now, authorities at the Greater Vancouver Zoo have been forced to shut it down after several wolves escaped their pin. According to reports, nine wolves and six cubs had vanished; however, some have since been returned. Yet, several of the animal escape artists are still on the run.

Canadian police are investigating how exactly the wolves escaped through what appeared to be a deliberate hole someone cut in the fence to free the animals. According to the zoo, the scape was “suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent.”

Later, police released an official statement: “Langley RCMP are investigating what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism.”

The zoo added that the animals do not pose a lethal threat to residents. However, the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service told news outlets that people should “keep their distance” from the wolf pack.

The zoo said in an official statement: “The Greater Vancouver Zoo is working with the Langley RCMP and the B.C Conservation Officer Service to contain wolves that have been found outside their enclosure this morning.”

They added: “This is an ongoing investigation and is suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent. Most wolves are back in the care of our animal health and welfare team. GVZoo staff continue to actively search for small number of remaining wolves unaccounted for. Langley RCMP are investigating what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism.

In 2019, the same zoo made headlines when a black bear bit a young visitor. Later, in 2021, a zoo employee was injured while feeding a jaguar.

Vancouver zoo employee suffers injuries after getting bit by jaguar

In February of 2021, the zoo employee suffered injuries after a jaguar climbed up a feeding chute and grabbed onto the employee’s hand in his mouth. The tragic incident was unfortunate, but for many advocates for animal rights, the incident may not have been surprising.

During the incident, another worker used the end of a broom to pound on the door of the jaguar’s enclosure. The injured worker was then able to free their hand. According to WorkSafeBC, the zoo has since “welded bars in at the bottom of the feeding chute to mitigate the risk of a similar incident.”

According to the zoo’s website, two black jaguar brothers lived at the zoo at the time. Jaguars are the largest big cats in the Americas. They can pierce thick skin and bones with zero problems.

“These types of injuries are always a risk when working with wild animals that are in captivity … and are often not public knowledge,” said Sara Dubois, a professor at the University of British Columbia.

Karen Mcnaughton
3d ago

I would think the biggest threat is they probably don’t know how to actually hunt.They are going to need humans to feed them and that could be a huge problem

Reply(7)
34
NoGuts NoGlory
3d ago

Maybe they said it because they don't want to start a wave of panic but I think it was foolish of the zoo to tell people the wolves do not represent a lethal threat, especially if they're traveling in a pack with cubs.

Reply(7)
12
Dianne Porter
3d ago

here we go again, humans cut the fence and these two beautiful creatures will pay the ultimate price, just like Freya the Sea Lion.

Reply
8
