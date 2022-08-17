Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Barbara Matthews
Barbara Matthews, age 74, of Glasgow, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born on November 14, 1947, to the late Fred Shaw and the late Nancy (Sneed) Shaw. She was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church and was married to the late Delbert Birge. She...
wcluradio.com
Joyce Ann White
Joyce Ann White, age 69, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. At an early age she accepted Christ at Little Blue Springs Church and later in life she transitioned to First Baptist Church in Horse Cave, where she was a member. In 2008 she received her GED from Caverna High School. She was a former employee of Federal Motors. Her love for life will be missed by all who knew her.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Radford Graves
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Radford Graves devotes his time to the kids of Tompkinsville, and is committed to create a safe place for them to access. ”Radford is loving, kind, and caring. He really loves...
wnky.com
Get ready for class with Big Red Backpack
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University is making it a little easier for students to be prepared for the first day of class this year. Introducing the new Big Red Backpack. Students can sign up to have all the books they need for every class put together by the bookstore. They then pick everything up, all at once.
wcluradio.com
Martha Jane Smith
Martha Jane Smith, 86 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born January 27, 1936 to the late Ervin and Martha Howell Hurt. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Vermon Smith in 2014. Three brothers, Arnold, Garold and Donald Hurt. A sister Jean Dubree.
wcluradio.com
Beatrice Gravil Morris
Beatrice Gravil Morris, 82, of Brownsville passed away at 10:09 AM August 19, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Lum Gravil and Mae Whobrey Gravil. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bert Gravil, Trenton Gravil and Herbert Gravil and two sisters, Oleta Seaton Woodward and Olene Miles.
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
WBKO
Golden Alert issued for missing Glasgow man
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help finding a missing man. According to the department, 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons was last seen Saturday morning around 7:50 a.m. in a white Ford Ranger with Kentucky Tag 079 RJH on Gamon Avenue. Police said he was last seen wearing...
WBKO
Barren River Beverages takes donations directly to Eastern Kentucky families
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Barren County group took on the challenge of delivering supplies to families of Eastern Kentucky in person. Michelle Wheeler recalls what she saw in the homes devastated by the flooding. ”It was unbelievable because you think a flood coming through and you’re thinking water,...
kentuckytoday.com
Blended together: Christ Fellowship replants Forest Park in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – The culmination of a year and a half of prayer, planning and preparation between Forest Park Baptist Church and Christ Fellowship is resulting in the replanted Forest Park Baptist Church that will be affirmed in a covenant service Sunday at 2 p.m. Both churches...
How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
wnky.com
1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
wcluradio.com
John Hydash Jr
John Hydash Jr., age 46 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Edmonton, KY. John was born on September 23, 1975 in Phillipsburg, NJ to the late John Hydash. Sr. and Deanna Lobb Winn. He was an employee of Gingerich Construction. Survivors Include:. His Parents- Deanna...
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 8, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
wnky.com
Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass reopens
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – U.S 31-W Bypass between Broadway Avenue and East 13th Ave. in Bowling Green has reopened. The road had been closed in this section by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities since Monday, Aug. 15 for a project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Future projects by BGMU...
wnky.com
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign begins locally through Labor Day
GLASGOW, Ky. – Both the Glasgow Police Department and Cave City Police Department are participating in a national effort to remind drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The effort runs now through Sep. 5. This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement officers will be patrolling with...
WBKO
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first full week of classes wraps up for Russellville Independent Schools, one mother describes a concerning situation from her son’s middle school classroom. Regarding the incident, Patricia Hudson says, “I just can’t fathom it. It just does not make sense that if a...
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
WBKO
Leitchfield man killed in Grayson County wreck
LEITCHFIELD Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield man was killed Thursday morning in a wreck in Grayson County. Kentucky State Police responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. at the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway where they determined Meagan Renfrow, 34, of Morgantown was traveling east on the parkway when she crossed the median into the west bound lanes hitting Dakota Parks, 31, of Leitchfield.
