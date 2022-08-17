ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcluradio.com

Barbara Matthews

Barbara Matthews, age 74, of Glasgow, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born on November 14, 1947, to the late Fred Shaw and the late Nancy (Sneed) Shaw. She was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church and was married to the late Delbert Birge. She...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Joyce Ann White

Joyce Ann White, age 69, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. At an early age she accepted Christ at Little Blue Springs Church and later in life she transitioned to First Baptist Church in Horse Cave, where she was a member. In 2008 she received her GED from Caverna High School. She was a former employee of Federal Motors. Her love for life will be missed by all who knew her.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Radford Graves

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Radford Graves devotes his time to the kids of Tompkinsville, and is committed to create a safe place for them to access. ”Radford is loving, kind, and caring. He really loves...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Get ready for class with Big Red Backpack

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University is making it a little easier for students to be prepared for the first day of class this year. Introducing the new Big Red Backpack. Students can sign up to have all the books they need for every class put together by the bookstore. They then pick everything up, all at once.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Martha Jane Smith

Martha Jane Smith, 86 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born January 27, 1936 to the late Ervin and Martha Howell Hurt. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Vermon Smith in 2014. Three brothers, Arnold, Garold and Donald Hurt. A sister Jean Dubree.
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Beatrice Gravil Morris

Beatrice Gravil Morris, 82, of Brownsville passed away at 10:09 AM August 19, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Lum Gravil and Mae Whobrey Gravil. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bert Gravil, Trenton Gravil and Herbert Gravil and two sisters, Oleta Seaton Woodward and Olene Miles.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKO

Golden Alert issued for missing Glasgow man

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help finding a missing man. According to the department, 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons was last seen Saturday morning around 7:50 a.m. in a white Ford Ranger with Kentucky Tag 079 RJH on Gamon Avenue. Police said he was last seen wearing...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

John Hydash Jr

John Hydash Jr., age 46 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Edmonton, KY. John was born on September 23, 1975 in Phillipsburg, NJ to the late John Hydash. Sr. and Deanna Lobb Winn. He was an employee of Gingerich Construction. Survivors Include:. His Parents- Deanna...
BURKESVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 8, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass reopens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – U.S 31-W Bypass between Broadway Avenue and East 13th Ave. in Bowling Green has reopened. The road had been closed in this section by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities since Monday, Aug. 15 for a project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Future projects by BGMU...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Leitchfield man killed in Grayson County wreck

LEITCHFIELD Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield man was killed Thursday morning in a wreck in Grayson County. Kentucky State Police responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. at the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway where they determined Meagan Renfrow, 34, of Morgantown was traveling east on the parkway when she crossed the median into the west bound lanes hitting Dakota Parks, 31, of Leitchfield.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

