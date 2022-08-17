Read full article on original website
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports. Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI. He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award. Tuck. born John Michael Tuck on Sept. 10, 1945, in Silsbee, Texas, grew...
In brief: Harlem Shuffle; Two Brothers; The Queen of Dirt Island – reviews
Little, Brown, £8.99, pp336 (paperback) Whitehead won Pulitzer prizes for his previous two books (The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys); the remarkable atmosphere and period detail of Harlem Shuffle is equally impressive. In 1960s Harlem a seemingly upstanding furniture salesman (Ray, the son of a hoodlum) gets mixed up in a heist that goes badly wrong. That’s only the beginning of Ray’s travails as he comes into contact with a cast of bent cops, lowlifes and crime lords. A fine novel with much to say about race, class and power structures.
