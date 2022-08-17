Little, Brown, £8.99, pp336 (paperback) Whitehead won Pulitzer prizes for his previous two books (The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys); the remarkable atmosphere and period detail of Harlem Shuffle is equally impressive. In 1960s Harlem a seemingly upstanding furniture salesman (Ray, the son of a hoodlum) gets mixed up in a heist that goes badly wrong. That’s only the beginning of Ray’s travails as he comes into contact with a cast of bent cops, lowlifes and crime lords. A fine novel with much to say about race, class and power structures.

