Read full article on original website
Related
2minutemedicine.com
Gadolinium-containing contrast associated with nephrogenic fibrosing dermopathy and systemic fibrosis [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Among patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), gadolinium (Gd) containing MRI contrast agents were found to trigger nephrogenic fibrosing dermopathy (NFD) or nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF) within 1 month of administration.
2minutemedicine.com
Percutaneous radiofrequency ablation effective in small, exophytic renal cell carcinoma [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Percutaneous radiofrequency ablation (RFA) demonstrated high efficacy and safety in patients with exophytic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumors up to 5 cm. 2. Large RCC tumors with...
2minutemedicine.com
Newborn screening for cystic fibrosis improves nutritional outcomes
1. In this retrospective study, newborn screening for cystic fibrosis in the United States lead to improve nutritional status with higher weight and height percentiles in the first year of life, and delayed chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. 2. Cystic fibrosis newborn screening was associated with more rapid increase in pulmonary...
2minutemedicine.com
Preterm birth associated with lower rates of school readiness for kindergarten
1. In this cohort study, preterm children were more likely to be not school ready in kindergarten compared to children born full term as measured by the Early Development Instrument tool. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Preterm children are at risk for neurodevelopmental challenges such as learning disabilities. School readiness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2minutemedicine.com
Both physical activity and diet quality may be important in improving outcomes
1. Those with the lowest risk of mortality had the highest diet quality score and higher levels of physical activity. 2. High levels of physical activity did not counteract the detrimental effects of a poor diet concerning mortality risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Regular physical activity and a healthy...
2minutemedicine.com
Study supports continued use of amoxicillin as first-line therapy for pediatric ear infections
1. In a cohort of more than 1 million children treated for acute otitis media (AOM) in 2018, antibiotic treatment failed in 2.2% and AOM recurred in 3.3%. 2. The rate of treatment failure was significantly lower with amoxicillin therapy than with amoxicillin-clavulanate, cefdinir, or azithromycin, at 1.7% compared to 9.8-11.3%.
Comments / 0