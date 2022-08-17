ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kozera, Ironman Athlete, Dead at 44 Following Tragic Bicycle Crash

By Nick Geddes
 3 days ago
Ironman athlete Brian Kozera died Saturday after being involved in a bicycle accident while training for an upcoming competition.

Kozera was 44. Per TMZ, Kozera was biking in Caernarvon Township, Pennsylvania, before the accident occurred. At approximately 9:48 p.m. ET, Kozera ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck. Kozera flew off his bike and ended up tangled in the truck’s rear wheel.

Police transported Kozera to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was training for the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, scheduled for October 6-8. A Pennsylvania native, Kozera was a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department.

“Big loss for our department, for our community,” police chief Derrick Woods said, per Fox29. “I got so many emails and text messages from people in the community showing how much he mean to them, how much they’ll miss him.”

Brian Kozera Persevered Through Cancer Diagnosis

Kozera picked up training for Ironman competitions after surviving cancer in 2015. He completed his first competition in June 2016 and finished six total 140.6-mile competitions.

Kozera leaves behind his wife and three daughters, one of whom has special needs.

“What do you say to a wife who just lost her companion,” officer Dan DeOrzio said. “father of her children? No words.”

Fox Chase Cancer Center has set up a fund in memory of Kozera to raise money for bone marrow cancer patients. Donations can be made here.

