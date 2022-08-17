Read full article on original website
LOCAL DECISION 2022 – ANOKA COUNTY ATTORNEY
In 2022, the candidates for Anoka County Attorney are:. : Brad grew up in Anoka and graduated Anoka Senior High in 1988. He is married to Daisy, a Staff Sergeant in the Minnesota Air National Guard, and they have two children attending St. Stephen’s Elementary School. Brad has served two terms on the Coon Rapids City Council, while also serving as an Assistant County Attorney as both a felony prosecutor and child protection lawyer in Hennepin County, handling some of the most serious physical and sexual abuse cases involving child victims.
St. Cloud Police Chief announces retirement
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson announced his retirement at a press conference on Friday. Anderson served the community as Police Chief of St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) for nearly a decade. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who hired Anderson, said doing so was, "one of the best decisions I ever made."
KARE
ATF teams join Twin Cities firearms crackdown
MINNEAPOLIS — The ongoing battle to stem the tide of gun violence in Minnesota featured new players this week, two Special Response Teams from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Mike Luger announced Friday that the ATF teams took part in two raids,...
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Police arrest suspect following hours of negotiations in Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Officials have given the "all clear" to people living in Pine Island hours after they were asked to shelter in place, announcing that they've taken a suspect into custody. Earlier on Saturday, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that an incident involving law...
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
Traveling nurses ready to fill in if Minnesota nurses strike
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says there are no formal talks scheduled with hospital leaders this weekend as negotiations continue in an effort to avert a strike. The 15,000-member union voted this week to authorize a strike, but its leaders are still in discussions about...
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
Next few months critical to increasing Metro Transit ridership
MINNEAPOLIS — The next few months are important for Metro Transit. Drew Kerr, a spokesperson for the agency, says late August and early September is a time of year when typically pick up. “When the Vikings are playing and the Twins are in town and the state fair is...
mprnews.org
CDC notches up Twin Cities’ COVID risk rating heading into ‘the Great Minnesota Get-Together’
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level risk rating map showed the entire Twin Cities seven-county region in green, signaling lower risks. This week the CDC has colored the state’s biggest population center yellow, signaling “medium” risk. Hopefully the risk won’t go up further as we look ahead to the opening of the State Fair next week.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
KIMT
10 taken into custody in SE Minnesota on federal charges in large-scale meth investigation
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Several people were taken into custody Thursday on federal charges during search warrants connected to a large-scale methamphetamine investigation. The Southeast Minnesota Task Force served the warrants along with the DEA, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department. The following was released Friday...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 16
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,290 per day. Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, while hospitalizations ticked up slightly. In total, 13,044 Minnesotans...
St. Paul mayor's budget proposal includes funds to help former residents of Rondo neighborhood
ST PAUL, Minn. — Besides a property tax levy increase in 2023, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also proposed something called the Inheritance Fund in his annual budget address on Thursday. The money would help former residents of the once-thriving Rondo neighborhood. The goal is to build community wealth...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
Eli Hart's father files lawsuit against Dakota Co. in 6-year-old's killing
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the aftermath of his 6-year-old son's killing; the boy's mother currently faces criminal charges in the boy's death.According to documents filed in U.S. District Court, Tory Hart is suing Dakota County in Eli Hart's death. The suit also names specific employees of the county, who Tory Hart's suit claims were negligent.In filing the lawsuit, Tory Hart seeks more than $75,000 in damages.Eli Hart was found dead in the truck of his mother's car in May. His body had been discovered after a traffic stop in Orono. His cause of death was listed as multiple shotgun wounds, with the manner of death being homicide. Dakota County court records show that Julissa Thaler and Tory Hart were in a custody battle prior to the boy's death. Eli Hart had been placed into foster care in January 2021 after concerns grew of Thaler's mental health, her criminal history and living situation.Thaler, 28, has been charged with murder.If convicted, Thaler could face up to 40 years in prison.
How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
